What's happening...

NXT Battleground lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

June 9, 2024

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC Apex.

-Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page for the NXT Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan in a ladder match to become the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler in an NXT Underground match

Powell’s POV: Rapper Sexyy Red will host of the event. NXT Battleground will stream live on Peacock. Join John Moore for his live review of Battleground starting with a pre-show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night Dot Net Triple Threat audio review hosted by John, Sean Plichta, and I will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.