NXT Battleground lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC Apex.

-Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page for the NXT Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan in a ladder match to become the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler in an NXT Underground match

Powell’s POV: Rapper Sexyy Red will host of the event. NXT Battleground will stream live on Peacock. Join John Moore for his live review of Battleground starting with a pre-show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night Dot Net Triple Threat audio review hosted by John, Sean Plichta, and I will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.