Ric Flair on Vince McMahon having a boss, his current favorites, where Charlotte Flair rates, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match headlining WrestleMania 39 night one

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Good Karma Wrestling with guest Ric Flair

Hosts: ESPN Chicago's Jonathan Hood, ESPN Milwaukee's Gabe Neitzel, and ESPN West Palm's Brian Rowitz

Twitter: @gkw_wrestling

Interview available at YouTube.com (interview starts at 11:51)

On Vince McMahon having a boss: “Well, that remains to be seen [laughs]. I’ll have to hear that meeting. I imagine he’s going to be pretty tough to boss around. He may have to negotiate but he’s not going to get bossed around, no chance. You gotta be kidding me. I love Dana [White] and Dana is pretty tough too. I remember I had to negotiate with him. Vince McMahon has been around a long time and he’s just a great guy. I just hope that they, I don’t want to see the same thing, and I don’t think that it can possibly, Vince is too smart for that. I don’t want to see the Endeavor people take over wrestling. It’s a different animal. Where Ted [Turner] just hired all his friends to run WCW and it just failed miserably. Then the other guy that ran the business like it was an ATM and that’s why they’re not there today. Not because of lack of talent, you just can’t pay people that aren’t worth, ten times, that make sense?”

Where does Charlotte Flair’s career rank in what he’s proud of in his career: “That’s how good she is. It just speaks volumes for how good she is. There’s no other way to put it and she gets better. She’s better now than she was two years ago. And she just keeps getting better, she’s driven to be in a league of her own and she is. A little bit of advantage that she has is that she’s wrestled so many of the girls that aren’t there now that have come and gone, and you pick up a little bit from everybody and you learn along the way, that has something to offer. That’s what makes you better. Then she sits back and sees what she can do that nobody else can do and she does it. I never thought she would try that German. If she were 5 foot 4, I could see it all day long. But at 5’10 that’s a huge bump, you can land on your head and break your neck just as easily as you can land frontwards.”

On the tag team title match main eventing WrestleMania 39 night one: “Well, I’ll give you an example of what I was going to say in reference to the tag match going on last as opposed to Charlotte and Rhea [Ripley]. If factions were more important than single title championships, I know titles were involved both ways but in my entire career no tag match went on, when I was the World Champion, after me. That’s what I meant by tradition. I didn’t mean that they broke it that night. It was a comment made, talking about tradition in my career….

“Cody wins the Rumble, he wrestles Roman, Rhea worked just as hard if not harder to win the women’s and she’s in the semi-main event and I don’t agree with that. If storylines were the best then anybody that Dusty Rhodes was in the ring with against the Horsemen, Dusty and Sting against the Horsemen, Dusty and Nikita against the Horsemen, Dusty and the Road Warriors, then that would have gone on after me and it never did. Because there was no greater faction, no greater storyline than Rhodes and the Flairs and the Horsemen. That’s where that comment is coming from… They’ll mention how many times someone won the World Tag Team titles but it doesn’t carry the same weight as John Cena or Ric Flair. Now Charlotte is 14, I am very confident that she’ll break our record.”

His favorites in pro wrestling right now excluding Charlotte: “I like that faction with Dominik [Mysterio]. I love the Usos. I like the Bloodline, I don’t know what they’re going to do with that, if they keep going but as long as its working, stay with it. One of my big time favorites is Brock [Lesnar]. He’s a hell of an athlete. Brock Lesnar is a world class athlete and a bad ass. Brock Lesnar spells bad ass. He’s today’s version of our Harley Race and no one was tougher than Harley Race. You grabbed hold of Harley Race, you were going to lose an eye, an ear missing, nose bitten off. You weren’t getting out of there easy.”

Flair also weighs in on the NBA, pro wrestling making its way into other sports, shares Harley Race stories, and comments on whether the last match is truly his last match, and more.