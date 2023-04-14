What's happening...

04/14 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Metalik for the ROH Championship, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Ashley D’Amboise in a Proving Ground match, Darius Martin vs. Mike Bennett, Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams, Mark Briscoe vs. Ari Daivari, Katsuyori Shibata and Alex Coughlin vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake

April 14, 2023

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews the latest edition of ROH on HonorClub: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Metalik for the ROH Championship, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Ashley D’Amboise in a Proving Ground match, Darius Martin vs. Mike Bennett, Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams, Mark Briscoe vs. Ari Daivari, Katsuyori Shibata and Alex Coughlin vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake, and more ()…

Click here for the April 14 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

