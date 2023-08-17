ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Samoa Joe and Stokely Hathaway vs. The Boys

-Silas Young vs. Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match

-Billie Starkz vs. Charlette Renegade

Powell’s POV: There were additional matches taped for this episode. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).