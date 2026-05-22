AEW Double or Nothing, WWE SNME, and WWE Smackdown coverage, Bryan Danielson, Scott Putski, Traci Brooks, Joe Coffey, Santana Garrett, Wade Keller, Brian Pillman

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena. The show features Shinksuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga and the final push for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held on Saturday in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The show includes Logan Paul and Austin Theory vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the World Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as the show streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio that will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

-The AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Queens, New York, at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The show is headlined by AEW World Champion Darby Allin vs. MJF in a title vs. hair match. Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Lexington, Saturday Night’s Main Event in Fort Wayne, and AEW Double or Nothing in Queens. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Scott Putski is 60.

-Traci Brooks is 51.

-Bryan Danielson is 45.

-Joe Coffey is 38.

-Santana Garrett is 38.

-Happy birthday to my longtime friend and mentor, Wade Keller, who is 54 today.

-The late Brian Pillman was born on May 22, 1962. He died on October 5, 1997, of heart disease at age 35.