TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show.
-Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley
-X Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Rhino in a non-title Old School Rules match
-Chris Bey vs. Frankie Kazarian
-Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside
-The FBI appear
Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.
