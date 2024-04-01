AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland contract signing for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty
-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta in an AEW Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match
-Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
-Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship
-Jay White vs. Billy Gunn
-Chris Jericho calls out Hook
Powell's POV: Wednesday's show will be live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center.
