TNA Slammiversary, WWE Smackdown, and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE in Corpus Christi and Edinburg (reports needed), Shad Khan, Carlos Colon, Al Snow, Mandy Rose, Great Sasuke, Joey Mercury

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Slammiversary will be held on Sunday in Elmont, New York, at USB Arena. The show is headlined by Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana in a three-way for the TNA World Championship. Join me for my live review as the show airs on pay-per-view at 7CT/8ET. John Moore and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available as the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center. The show includes appearances by WWE Champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in San Antonio, this weekend’s WWE live events in Texas, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is holding a SuperShow live event on Saturday in Corpus Christi, Texas, at American Bank Center with the following advertised matches: Gunther vs. Penta in a Street Fight for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax in a Street Fight for the Women’s World Championship.

-WWE is holding a SuperShow live event on Sunday in Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena with the following advertised matches: Gunther vs. Penta for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax in a Street Fight for the Women’s World Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Carlos Colon Sr. is 77.

-AEW owner Shahid “Shad” Khan is 75.

-Al Snow (Al Sarven) is 62.

-Great Sasuke (Masanori Murakawa) is 56.

-Joey Mercury (Adam Birch) is 46.

-Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) is 35.