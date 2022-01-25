What's happening...

NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Honky Tonk Man, Michelle McCool, Jay Briscoe, BJ Whitmer, Gorgeous George

January 25, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Solo Sikoa vs. Boa in a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match and the continuation of the the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a A grade with 33 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade. Gunther!

Birthdays and Notables

-Honky Tonk Man (Roy Wayne Farris) is 68.

-WCW valet Gorgeous George (Stephanie Bellars) is 45.

-BJ Whitmer turned is 43.

-Michelle McCool (Michelle Calaway) is 41.

-Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) is 37.

-Mark Andrews is 29.

