01/24 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Final Royal Rumble hype, The Miz hosts a birthday party for Maryse, the Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley weigh-in, Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship, AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory, Randy Orton vs. Chad Gable

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Final Royal Rumble hype, The Miz hosts a birthday party for Maryse, the Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley weigh-in, Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship, AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory, Randy Orton vs. Chad Gable, and more (26:04)…

Click here to stream or download the January 24 WWE Raw audio review.

