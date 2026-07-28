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AEW Collision rating: How did the Redemption go-home show and countdown special perform?

July 28, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 427,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-The AEW Redemption countdown special that aired after Collision averaged 214,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The previous Collision episode averaged 399,000 viewers for TNT with a 0.06 rating. The June 27 Forbidden Door countdown special averaged 287,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. One year earlier, the July 26, 2025, AEW Collision on TNT averaged 327,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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