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06/25 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Blake Reilly and Jason Powell discuss the news of the week and preview WWE Night of Champions, TNA Slammiversary, AEW Forbidden Door, and NXT Great American Bash

June 25, 2026

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Blake Reilly (@podlegend76) and Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell is joined by Blake Reilly, who is filling in for the vacationing Jake Barnett, as the co-host of Dot Net Weekly. They discuss the news of the week, and share their predictions for WWE Night of Champions, TNA Slammiversary, AEW Forbidden Door, and NXT Great American Bash (95:00)…

Click here for the June 25 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

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