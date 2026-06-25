Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 114-115 results: Vetter’s review of Maggie Lee vs. Tootie Lynn for the Glory Pro Women’s Title, Dan Adams vs. Ethan Price in a No. 1 contender’s match

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 114-115)

Taped June 14-21, 2026, in St. Charles, Missouri, at St. Charles Convention Center

Premiered May 31, 2026, and June 7, 2026, via YouTube.com

* The past four shows were from an outdoor event under a canopy, but Glory Pro is back indoors. The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. I’ve noted this before — I watch with my earbuds plugged into the laptop, one commentator speaks in my left ear and the other in my right. The crowd was maybe 250.

Episode 114

1. Mike Outlaw (w/Cinko) vs. Phil Shark. I’ve seen Phil a few times now; he’s talented, but I hate the silly full-body shark mascot outfit. He removes it before the match but keeps a shark head on. Phil hit a huracanrana and a dropkick. He teased that he was going to bite Outlaw. Mike peeled off the mascot head and got booed; he got a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a T-Bone Suplex for a nearfall, then a big scoop bodyslam. Outlaw applied a half-crab, but Shark “swam” to the ropes at 4:00. Mike remained in charge, hitting some chops that dropped Phil.

Phil hit a spinning kick to the jaw, then a springboard crossbody block and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 6:00. Mike hit a clothesline and Phil “flopped like a fish out of water” on the mat. Phil grabbed a leg and bit Outlaw! Mike caught Phil coming off the ropes and hit a backbreaker over his knee. Mike hit a springboard European Uppercut for a nearfall at 8:00. Outlaw hit a second-rope swinging neckbreaker. Phil got a Crucifix Driver at 10:00 and a bodyslam. He went for the Shooting Shark Press, but Mike got his knees up to block it. Mike hit a stunner for the pin.

Mike Outlaw defeated Phil Shark at 11:00.

* Outside, Tootie Lynn talked about representing the city of St. Louis. She’s coming for a title!

2. Maggie Lee vs. Tootie Lynn for the Glory Pro Women’s Title. It’s always worth reiterating that Maggie is about 5’11”, so she had a good six-inch height advantage. She was heavily booed. The bell rang, but Maggie kept jawing at the crowd. Tootie finally laid in some spin kicks at 1:00, and Maggie rolled to the floor to stall, and she got even more boos. Tootie grabbed her, threw Maggie back into the ring, and hit some more kicks. She hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor on Maggie. Maggie threw Tootie over the guardrail and into the crowd.

Tootie rolled back into the ring at 3:00, but Maggie stomped on her and began working over the left leg. Lee hit a snap suplex at 5:00 and kept focusing on the damaged knee, twisting the leg in the ropes. Tootie got up and hit a series of forearm strikes, but Maggie hit a stiff kick to the ribs and jawed at Lynn. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head and were both down.

Tootie hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 8:00, then a spin kick for a nearfall. Maggie hit a superkick and slammed Tootie to the mat for a nearfall. Tootie went for a kick, but her leg buckled and she collapsed. They again fought on the floor, then got back into the ring. Lee ducked a spin kick and got a rollup, grabbing a ‘tail’ on the back of Lynn’s gear for added leverage, to get the tainted pin. Good action; Lee is a far better heel than babyface.

Maggie Lee defeated Tootie Lynn to retain the Glory Pro Women’s Title at 11:44.

Episode 115

* Dan “The Working Man” Adams came to the ring. Again, Dan the Dad is no more. He instead came out with a long wrench over his shoulder, and he was heavily booed. Fans chanted, “Not my dad!” at him. Ethan Price wants a match against Dan, but Dan said Ethan needs to prove he belongs. Abrams said the winner of the next match will be the No. 1 contender for the Crown of Glory Title. (What, is he GM?)

1. Blair Onyx vs. B3cca. Blair wore mostly black with gold trim; I don’t think I’ve seen this gear before. She was talking to “Source,” the invisible voice in her head, and acting demented. Becca wore a reddish-pink outfit that might also be new. B3cca asked the crowd to join in and sing “Happy Birthday” to Blair, who was elated to be the center of attention. Of course, B3cca kicked her in the gut before finishing the song (I started the stopwatch at first contact). She stomped on Onyx while continuing to sing, and she choked Blair in the ropes.

We got a bell at 1:14 but B3cca kept stomping on Blair. B3cca stomped on a birthday balloon and popped it, earning more boos. Blair looked crestfallen. She hit a Thesz Press and repeatedly punched B3cca. Blair creepily got back to her feet, making body contortions like from a horror movie, and it scared B3cca, who bailed to the floor at 3:30. In the ring, B3cca hit a corner missile dropkick as Onyx was in the ropes. B3cca hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. She hit a hard back elbow as Blair was on the apron, then a stiff kick to the spine, and kept Onyx tied up on the mat.

They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Blair fired up and hit some back elbows and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 9:00. B3cca hit an enzuigiri and a running knee for a nearfall, and she applied a Boston Crab. She hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 11:00, and she choked Blair. Blair hit a delayed vertical suplex, and they were both down. Blair set up for a Gotch-Style piledriver, but she instead slammed B3cca stomach-first and scored the pin. Good action.

Blair Onyx defeated B3cca at 13:18/official time of 12:04.

2. Dan “The Working Man” Adams vs. Ethan Price in a No. 1 contender’s match. They immediately traded punches, and Price hit a powerslam. They brawled to the floor. They got back into the ring with Dan in charge, hitting a series of stomps and keeping Price grounded. Ethan hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 3:00 and a second-rope flying bulldog for a nearfall. Dan hit a Flatliner from the apron to the floor. In the ring, Dan applied a half-crab. This crowd was hot and into this. Price reached the ropes at 5:30.

Price hit a superplex, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes. Price hit a German Suplex at 9:00, then his spinning Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, and they were both down. Price leapt off the top rope, but he hit the guardrail face-first! Dan shoved him into the ring and got a nearfall at 10:30. The crowd rallied for Price with a “Big strong boy!” chant.

Price threw Adams to the mat and applied a top hammerlock at 12:00. He switched to a sleeper, but Adams hit a backpack stunner for a nearfall. Dan grabbed his wrench and was booed. Ethan hit a running kick, then hit his spinning DVD again. He went back to the top hammerlock! Dan tapped out! The crowd loved this match. Adams grabbed his wrench, and he choked Ethan with it.

Ethan Price defeated Dan “The Working Man” Adams at 13:22 to become No. 1 contender.

Final Thoughts: Four pretty solid matches. Ethan-Adams shows the power of a good story. Sure, it’s basic stuff — Adams mentored Price for years, then turned on him, and Price has finally gotten his revenge. But that story really pulled in this crowd, who were fully into that match. No real complaints. All eight wrestlers involved in these four matches are quite talented. I’m not a fan of the shark stuff, but the crowd loves the silliness. Presumably, we have two more shows coming from this taping.