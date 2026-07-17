AAW Pro “United We Stand” results: Vetter’s review of Heather Reckless vs. Maggie Lee in a street fight for the AAW Women’s Title, Joe Alonzo vs. Trey Miguel for the AAW Championship

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

AAW Pro “United We Stand”

July 10, 2026, in Merrionette Park, Illinois, at 115 Bourbon Street

Released July 16, 2026, via YouTube.com

As I noted in my review from their prior show, this is their new home, as the Berwyn Eagles Club (their long-time home for two decades!) opted to stop hosting wrestling shows. It is dark in the room, but the ring is lit okay. Tyler Volz and Kevin Kellum provided commentary; the sound quality on their mic could be better.

* As per usual, intro music is muted because this is airing on YouTube. I get it, I understand it, but it sure does break up the flow of the show.

* Matt Riddle was a late cancellation, and the lineup was altered a bit.

1. Gringo Loco vs. Jake Crist vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Rafael Quintero. This is a heckuva way to open the show! Jake’s hair is a shade of pink tonight. Quintero hit a huracanrana, and we’re underway! Quintero and Loco traded offense while the other two were on the floor. Quintero hit a huracanrana. Wolf hit a slingshot dropkick in the corner on Loco for a nearfall at 2:30. Crist hit a DVD on Wolf, then a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall. Loco hit a Gorilla Press-into-a-Bulldog Powerslam on Crist. Quintero hit a dive to the floor on one side, then a flip dive over the ropes onto two guys on the other side!

Crist hit a Doomsday Crossbody Block, and everyone was down at 5:30. Jake hit a flip dive to the floor on Wolf. He hit an Asai Moonsault on Loco, but his gut landed across the guardrail, rightfully earning a “Holy shit!” chant. Loco hit a second-rope Spanish Fly on Wolf for a nearfall at 7:30. Wolf hit a discus forearm on Loco. Wolf flipped Loco, so Loco landed stomach-first. However, Quintero immediately hit a top-rope elbow drop on Wolf for the pin! A full-out sprint; a great way to open the show.

Rafael Quintero defeated Jake Crist, Stephen Wolf, and Gringo Loco at 8:05.

* Sierra spoke backstage about her title match later. Joey “Jet” Avalon came up to her; she was annoyed with him interrupting her promo, so Jet left. John E. Bravo approached her and asked if she needed help. She declined.

2. Rae Larson vs. Shazza McKenzie. Some new teal-and-orange gear for Shazza, who is now a babyface here. Rae is a bit taller, and she knocked Shazza down with a shoulder tackle. She grabbed Shazza and easily threw her to the mat, then choked her in the ropes. Rae hit a Three Amigos series of snap suplexes. Shazza tied her in the ropes and hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest at 2:30. Rae hit a uranage for a nearfall. Larson got a jackknife cover for a nearfall. Shazza nailed the Splits Stunner out of nowhere for the pin!

Shazza McKenzie defeated Rae Larson at 3:47.

* The new AAW champion, Joe Alonzo (w/Donovan Marecellus) came to the ring. Loud boos for the new champion. Joe is facing Trey Miguel tonight. “Trey is not ready for this match,” Alonzo insisted, noting that Miguel has just returned from an injury. Trey Miguel came to the ring. He acknowledged this is his first match back since suffering a broken kneecap. He wants to do this match… right now! Joe said he’s a main eventer, so we’ll do this later. However, he punched Trey, and the ref called for the bell. We’re doing it now!

3. Joe Alonzo (w/Donovan Marcellus) vs. Trey Miguel for the AAW Heavyweight Title. Trey hit an armdrag, then a spin kick to the head. Trey set up for a dive, but Donovan jumped in the way, and that earned boos. Alonzo hit a springboard axe handle at 2:00 and stomped on Trey in the corner. Joe hit a bodyslam and made a cocky cover. He hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Trey hit a German Suplex. He snapped off a huracanrana at 4:00 and a double stomp to the spine for a nearfall. Alonzo hit a superkick. Trey hit a Shellshock swinging faceplant for a nearfall. Donovan shoved Trey off the top rope to the mat. Alonzo immediately hit an inverted DDT (Scorpion Death Drop) for the tainted pin. That’s it? An underwhelming (and surprisingly short) match, but I get that Trey is working his way back into ring shape and doesn’t want to overdo it.

Joe Alonzo defeated Trey Miguel to retain the AAW Title at 5:58.

* Alonzo said he’s going to be at TNA’s Lockdown on Aug. 23 in Chicago … whether he’s invited or not!!!

* Matt Riddle appeared in a video. He has cut his hair really short. He also was wearing a button-down shirt and tie and looked like a banker! He apologized for double-booking himself this weekend and vowed to return to AAW in the near future.

4. Rich Swann vs. Josh Bishop. Seeing Swann’s extended intro — but not being able to hear it — is a crime against humanity. Bishop snuck into the ring behind Swann, attacked him, and we’re underway! Bishop hit some chops and was in charge early on, stomping on Rich and keeping him grounded. Bishop hit a fallaway slam at 2:30 but made a lazy cover for a nearfall. Bishop nailed a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 4:00. Bishop hit a spear into the corner and a bodyslam. Rich fired up and hit some punches.

Bishop threw Rich out of the ring and onto the adjacent at-grade ramp. In the ring, Bishop hit a chokeslam for a nearfall. Swann hit a second-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall. Swann hit some jab punches and a spin kick to the ear, then a frog splash for a nearfall. Rich nailed a Lethal Injection for a nearfall. Donovan Marcellus distracted the ref, so Swann kicked him off the apron to the floor. Rich missed a second-rope 450 Splash. Bishop dropped Swann snake-eyes, hit a decapitating clothesline, then a Razor’s Edge for the pin. Good action.

Joshua Bishop defeated Rich Swann at 9:04.

* Ryan Matthias introduced a new tag team partner… the Angel of Death! Matthias predicted he would win a belt tonight.

5. Joey “Jet” Avalon vs. Jack Valor. Valor is a scrawny teen I’ve seen a few times in Chicago Style Wrestling; this might be his AAW debut. Avalon is much taller and visibly stronger. Jack charged at the bell, but Avalon caught him with a boot to the chest. Avalon stomped on Valor in the corner and kept the kid grounded. Jet hit a powerslam at 1:00. Jack hit some dropkicks. He hit a stunner, and they were both down at 3:00. Avalon hit a Claymore Kick and a vicious package piledriver for the pin. I love that AAW usually has one squash match in every show; not every bout can or should be competitive.

Joey “Jet” Avalon defeated Jack Valor at 3:23.

* Solomon Tupu and Robert “Ego” Anthony were outside and talked about their tag match tonight. Ego predicted they would win the belts, which would make him the tenth-ever “Triple Crown” champion in AAW history. (Ego has been wrestling for more than 20 years now, and I love the dynamic between these two, as Tupu keeps making references to how old Robert is.)

6. Laynie Luck vs. Sierra for the WWE ID Women’s Title. I’ve noted before that Sierra is built like Dani Luna; she’s a powerhouse and thick, but not heavy. Basic back-and-forth offense early on. Laynie hit some spin kicks. Sierra snapped Laynie’s throat over the top rope at 3:00, then dropped Laynie forehead-first on the apron. They brawled at ringside. Back in the ring, Sierra was in charge and kept Laynie grounded. She hit a senton for a nearfall at 5:00.

Sierra hit a diving forearm strike in the corner, but she missed a Meteora. Laynie hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down. Laynie hit a running knee to the side of the head, then a top-rope double stomp to the chest for a nearfall at 7:00. Laynie hit an enzuigiri, and she was fired up. Sierra cut her in half with a spear! Sierra hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Laynie nailed a Backpack Stunner, then a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Sharp little match.

Laynie Luck defeated Sierra to retain the WWE ID Women’s Title at 8:29.

7. Isaiah Moore vs. Ryan Matthias (w/Angel of Death) for the AAW Heritage Title. Literally seconds into the match, the referee ejected AoD! Moore got some quick rollups. He dove through the ropes and crashed onto Matthias. Matthias hit a sideslam onto the ring apron; he rolled Moore into the ring and got a nearfall at 2:00. He tied Moore in the corner and hit a few splashes on him. (I want to point out Matthias’ physique and overall look is vastly improved since we first saw him in Wrestling Revolver two years ago.)

Moore hit a springboard crossbody block at 4:30, then a series of kicks, and he got a nearfall. He nailed a Pele Kick and a rolling DVD, then a frog splash for a nearfall at 6:00. Matthias hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a back suplex; nice combo. He applied a half-crab, but Moore escaped. Matthias hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Matthias grabbed the title belt, but the ref confiscated it. Moore hit a superkick and a brainbuster for the pin. Good action.

Isaiah Moore defeated Ryan Matthias to retain the AAW Heritage Title at 8:29.

* Outside, Heather Reckless said she’s been waiting to get revenge on Maggie Lee , who turned on her last month. (Obviously, TNA storylines don’t apply here!)

8. “Twist & Flip” Nate Kobain and Darren Fly vs. “Besties in the World” Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega (w/Bruss Hamilton, John E. Bravo). Speaking of storylines not mattering from other promotions, Fly and Kobain were at war in Black Label Pro the last time I saw them there. Vega and Fly opened. Mat jumped in and hit a chop on the scrawny Darren Fly. John E. Bravo choked Kobain in the ropes. Mat hit a stiff kick to Fly’s back and got a nearfall at 2:00. The Besties kept Darren grounded and in their corner. Fitchett hit a suplex for a nearfall.

Kobain got a hot tag and hit a superkick at 5:00, then a running penalty kick on the apron. In the ring, he hit a Dragon Suplex on Vega, then a dive through the ropes onto Mat. Nate hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Vega for a nearfall. Vega nailed an Air Raid Crash on Kobain for a nearfall at 6:30, but Fly made the save. Mat hit a Low Ki-style rolling Koppo Kick. Vega blocked a sunset flip, leaned forward and grabbed the ropes AND Mat’s hands, and got the tainted pin out of nowhere. Solid match.

“Besties in the World” Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega defeated “Twist & Flip” Nate Kobain and Darren Fly at 7:30.

* Shazza McKenzie ran to the ring, and she has a kendo stick! She struck Bruss over the head with it, and she cleared the ring. Mat grabbed her and held her hands back. Blair Onyx ran in for the save, but John E. Bravo struck her with the kendo stick! Laynie Luck now ran in for the save. The heels scampered to the back. Laynie got on the mic and made a challenge — “The Collab” Shazza and Laynie vs. Besties In The World!

* Maggie Lee spoke backstage. She’s happy that she gets to face Heather Reckless again… because she wants to win back the women’s title!

9. “The Hellhounds” Russ Jones and Schaff vs. Robert “Ego” Anthony and Solomon Tupu for the AAW Tag Team Titles. These are both babyface teams. Again, Tupu is like a shorter Bronson Reed, and he opened in a tie-up with Schaff. The champs worked over Tupu in their corner. Tupu hit a headbutt on Russ at 3:30 and slammed him into their corner. The challengers hit a team delayed vertical suplex, and Ego got the nearfall.

Ego hit some chops. Tupu hit a running splash in the corner and got a nearfall at 5:00. The Hellhounds threw Ego into their corner and beat him up. They all hit some blows, and suddenly, all four were down at 8:30. Ego hit a DVD on Schaff, and Tupu hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 10:30, but Russ made the save. Russ hit a hard clothesline. Schaff hit a spinning kick to Tupu’s jaw and scored the pin. Good tag action.

“The Hellhounds” Russ Jones and Schaff defeated Robert “Ego” Anthony and Solomon Tupu to retain the AAW Tag Team Titles at 11:06.

* Josh Bishop, Mike Alonzo and Donovan Marcellus jumped in the ring and beat up the tag champions.

10. Heather Reckless vs. Maggie Lee in a street fight for the AAW Women’s Title. Maggie came out first and got on the mic. Heather snuck in behind her and struck her on the back with a garbage can, and we’re underway. Both women were wearing blue jeans and T-shirts. (I love this — it signifies they are here for a fight, not a wrestling match.) In the ring, Heather jabbed a chair repeatedly in the lower spine. Maggie fell face-first on an open chair at 2:00.

Maggie climbed the ropes, but Heather threw a chair at her, and Maggie crashed to the floor. They brawled to the floor and completely vanished into the pitch-black. They made their way over to a bar, and that’s lit better. They brawled onto the bar at 4:30. Maggie hit a release DVD off the bar, with Heather crashing onto three guys below. (A pretty safe bump, considering everything.) Maggie grabbed her and threw Heather back into the ring.

Maggie placed Heather on a board bridge. She went for a Swanton Bomb at 6:30, but Heather moved, and Maggie crashed through the board bridge. They sat down on chairs across from each other and traded punches. Heather grabbed the door debris and cracked it over Maggie’s head, so Maggie grabbed the other half of the door and struck Heather with it. Suddenly, they were both down. Maggie threw a chair, but it hit the ref! Heather struck Maggie across her back and tied Maggie in the Tree of Woe.

Reckless placed a chair over Maggie’s face and hit a dropkick onto it. Heather put a garbage can over Maggie’s head and kicked it at 9:30. Heather hit a top-rope double stomp to the chest for a visual pin, but we had no ref! Heather hit a series of Yes Kicks. However, Maggie hit a piledriver onto a folded chair! The groggy ref made the two-count. Maggie was livid! Maggie set up a door bridge while Reckless was down on the mat. They fought on the ropes above the door bridge. Maggie hit a second-rope Cradle Shock slam through the door bridge for the pin. Excellent.

Maggie Lee defeated Heather Reckless in a street fight to win the AAW Women’s Title at 12:19.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. Maggie-Heather were given the main event slot and plenty of time to have a match, and they delivered the best match of the show. The four-way Loco match to open earned second place. I’ll go with Bishop-Swann for third, with the Moore-Matthias match taking honorable mention.

No real complaints about the action. Alonzo vs. Trey was short, and that was disappointing, but the action was by no means bad. No new faces in the lineup; everyone here is a regular. If I have a complaint, it’s that the lighting on the floor is so bad when they leave ringside. I really noticed that last month, too. (This just wasn’t an issue at the Berwyn Eagles Club.) So, I’d really advise against brawling through the crowd. Luckily, the women quickly made their way to the bar, then quickly got back into the ring.

Yes, AAW generally airs these shows a few days after they occur. Because of that, it allows them to insert quick promos between many of the matches. Few indies match what AAW does with those promos. I’m always amazed at how a 30-second promo can so quickly establish a wrestler, their motivations, goals, ambitions, etc. More promotions should follow this model… especially if a show isn’t airing live.

A fast show! I’ll reiterate from some prior reviews that AAW is among a half-dozen promotions that in the past year or so decided to start airing all their events for free on YouTube, and I think it’s made them a better product, with more eyeballs and attention. Despite 10 matches, this event clocked in at just two hours, 20 minutes.