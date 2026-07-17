WWE Smackdown results (7/17): Powell’s live review of Gunther and Nick Aldis, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes preparing to team at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Finn Balor vs. Talla Tonga

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,404)

Albany, New York, at MVP Arena

Aired live July 17, 2026, on USA Network and streamed internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s episode opened the show… Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett were on commentary…

Gunther made his entrance dressed in a suit. Once in the ring, Gunther said he wanted to address the elephant in the room. Gunther said he’s been a professional throughout his career, but he’s been mistreated ever since he arrived on Smackdown. Gunther blamed Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis for making things personal. Gunther took issue with having to tag with Sami Zayn, adding that Zayn is beneath him.

“Enough, enough, enough,” Raw General Manager Adam Pearce said while walking to the ring. Pearce took issue with Gunther’s treatment of Aldis. Pearce said that if this had happened on Raw, he would have fired Gunther. Pearce said Aldis petitioned to make sure Gunther was not fired.

Pearce said Gunther should have waited last week, and he would have found out about the stipulation, but he attacked Aldis instead. Pearce announced that if Gunther and Zayn beat CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, they will be added to the WWE Championship match at SummerSlam, making it a four-way.

Cody Rhodes made his entrance and attacked Gunther once he was inside the ring. Cody threw a punch that knocked Gunther through the ropes to the floor. Cody got a mic and said Gunther was handed another stipulation. Cody recalled Gunther kicking his head into a car on a recent Raw show, and said he should have known that he would kick his ass at first sight. Cody called for a match with Gunther, which Pearce made official…

Tessitore and Barrett spoke from their broadcast table and set up a video package. Adam Pearce announced that Rhea Ripley is dealing with a torn meniscus and will not be able to compete at SummerSlam. Pearce announced there will be five qualifying matches on Smackdown over the next two weeks. The winners will earn a spot in a ladder match at SummerSlam that will crown the Interim WWE Women’s Champion….

Tessitore narrated various backstage/arrival shots of Jade Cargill with B-Fab and Michin, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton, and the Fatal Influence trio. Graphics listed Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton vs. Jacy Jayne in ladder match qualifiers…

Finn Balor made his entrance for the opening match before the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A newsworthy start to the show. They announced the Ripley news beforehand, but they had not announced any of the qualifying matches. Gunther and Adam Pearce were both very good in their roles, and Cody showed great fire when he attacked Gunther. Also, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 7,729 with 7,220 tickets distributed. The total number of seats on the map is 13,967. The last time WWE ran the venue, 8,987 tickets were distributed for the November 14, 2025, Smackdown.

A shot aired of the host city. Tessitore said Mike Tyson made his pro debut in Albany in 1995… Talla Tonga made his entrance with Tama Tonga while being introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash…

1. Finn Balor vs. Talla Tonga (w/Tama Tonga). A couple of minutes into the match, Talla charged Balor, who held the top rope down, which sent Talla to the floor. Talla returned to the apron and stuffed a Balor move. Balor fought off a chokeslam attempt, but Talla clotheslined him and ran him into the turnbuckle. [C]

Talla caught Balor on the ropes and set up for a T-Bomb chokeslam, but Balor put him down with a DDT. Balor went for a shotgun dropkick, but Talla beat him to the punch with a big boot. Balor avoided another running kick, leaving Talla with one leg over the top rope. Tama distracted the referee. Balor bounced the top rope into Talla’s groin.

Tama ran to Balor’s side of the ring, and Balor put him down with a sling blade clothesline. Back in the ring, Balor shotgun dropkicked Talla. Balor hit his Coup de Grace finisher, then decided to hit a second on the big man before pinning him…

Finn Balor beat Talla Tonga in 9:35.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised that Talla took a clean loss rather than being protected. I grumble a lot about WWE trying to protect too many people, so I’m not going to complain about Balor pinning Talla clean.

Backstage, WWE Champion CM Punk clarified with Adam Pearce that his SummerSlam title match could become a four-way if Gunther and Sami Zayn beat him and Cody Rhodes on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Punk said he’s old school and prefers one-on-one. He said Gunther would try to hurt Cody in the main event rather than beat him. Punk said he was going to talk to Cody.

Damian Priest entered the picture after Punk left and shook hands with Punk. Priest said he appreciated the shoutout last week. He said he’d be waiting for Punk if he’s still champion after SummerSlam. Punk said he hopes Priest keeps the tag team titles because he and Cody would go on a roll and make him a double champion. Punk and Priest bumped firsts. R-Truth popped up behind Priest and startled him. Priest wondered if Truth had been there the whole time…

A video package aired with Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Jacy Jayne, and Tiffany Stratton talking about their qualifying matches and hopes of becoming the Interim WWE Women’s Champion at SummerSlam…

Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton made her entrance for the first qualifying match… [C]

A WWE Unreal clip featured Cody Rhodes at the WWE Warehouse. Cody said the warehouse holds their history, and he wished more guys would check it out. Cody checked out a casket and several awesome ring jackets, including one worn by his father, Dusty. The third season of WWE Unreal drops Tuesday on Netflix…

Powell’s POV: I would love to spend a day checking out the warehouse. The closest I’ve come to having an experience like that was being allowed to check out the awesome items in the basement of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo, Iowa.

The Fatal Influence trio of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid made their entrance for Jayne’s qualifying match. The trio attacked Tiffany Stratton. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige ran out and ended up fighting to the back with Henley and Reid…

2. Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Jacy Jayne in a qualifier for the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Stratton was on her feet and caught Jayne by surprise when the bell rang to start the match. Stratton was in offensive control going into an early break. [C] In the end, Stratton performed a rolling senton and hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to get the win…

Tiffany Stratton beat Jacy Jayne in 7:45 to qualify for the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

Powell’s POV: So Minnesota natives Tiffany Stratton and Chad Gable will both challenge for championships at SummerSlam in Minneapolis. It sucks that Rhea Ripley will miss SummerSlam, but the ladder match is a nice addition to the card. Jayne failing to qualify for this ladder match is disappointing, but hopefully she’ll win the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The broadcast team spoke about Rhea Ripley’s injury. Barrett said they knew she was doing everything she could to get back as soon as possible. He said they weren’t sure how long she’d be out, adding that it could be out for a few weeks or a few months…

A Baron Corbin promo video aired. Corbin said Trick Williams is the first name on a long list. He called Carmelo Hayes collateral damage. Corbin told Trick to smile while he can and enjoy what he has, because he is coming for it all…

Jackie Redmond interviewed U.S. Champion Trick Williams, who said Baron Corbin thinks he’s a big, bad wolf. Trick said Corbin is actually a big baldheaded bitch. Trick said he has a title belt that has more hair on it than Corbin’s head.

Carmelo Hayes entered the picture. Trick said Hayes had better be there to apologize. Hayes said he was sorry that Lil Yachty was able to walk out on two feet. Hayes said Trick found a loophole and wouldn’t defend the title against him. Hayes said they both know that Trick isn’t better than he is.

Trick said Hayes has been on Smackdown for over two years and hasn’t done anything. Trick told him to write down that he would mind his business when grown folks are talking. Hayes smiled and put his shades on as Trick walked away…

Tessitore hyped the second qualifying match… [C]

[Hour Two] Tessitore set up a video package that recapped the latest Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar segment from Monday’s Raw… Actor Matthew Rhys was shown in the crowd with his son…

Nia Jax was already in the ring and was introduced by Mark Nash. Jade Cargill made her entrance with B-Fab and Michin…

3. Jade Cargill (w/B-Fab, Michin) vs. Nia Jax in a qualifier for the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Lash Legend was not in Jax’s corner. Jax performed a leg drop for an early two count. Jax went for a leg drop from the middle rope, but Jade avoided it. Jade put Jax down with a spinebuster.

Charlotte Flair showed up at ringside and ran B-Fab into the ring post and then tossed Michin into the timekeepers’ area. Flair entered the ring and avoided a pump kick. Flair hit Jade with a big boot, causing Jax to be disqualified.

Jade Cargill beat Nia Jax by DQ in 1:00 to qualify for the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

Flair grabbed a chair from ringside and wrapped it around Jade’s arm. Flair tried to stomp Jade’s arm, but B-Fab and Michin pulled Jade to the floor. Mark Nash named Jade the winner by DQ. Nia was pissed, and corner splashed Flair from behind before exiting the ring.

Jade, B-Fab, and Michin entered the ring. Jade put Flair down with Jaded…

Backstage, Jackie Redmond asked Gunther about the stipulation that he could be added to the WWE Championship at SummerSlam if he and Zayn beat CM Punk and Cody Rhodes in the SNME main event. Gunther said that when things don’t go Cody’s way, he forces himself into his business.

Gunther spotted Johnny Gargano lying on a production crate while Candice LeRae stood by. LeRae told Gunther not to do anything stupid tonight because “we need this win tomorrow.” Gunther told LeRae that if she wants Zayn to win, then he should shut up and not get in his way.

Blake Monroe appeared in the background. Blake attacked LeRae after Gunther walked away. Monroe introduced herself to LeRae as the new girl and said she’d see her around. Monroe looked down at Gargano, who was still face down on the production crate, and told him that he needed a haircut…

A shot aired of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while Tessitore hyped the SummerSlam Takeover event that will be held in the Minneapolis Convention Center from July 31 through August 2…

The updated graphic showed Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill as two of the five entrants in the ladder match at SummerSlam…

Backstage, Nia Jax and Lash Legend complained to Adam Pearce about Charlotte Flair costing Jax her match. Pearce said Jax would have another chance to earn a spot in the ladder match when she faces Charlotte Flair in a qualifying match…

Powell’s POV: I would question the logic of rewarding Flair with a qualifying match after she just cost Jax her match, but then I’d also have to question why Jade was rewarded with a qualifier after attacking Alexa Bliss last week.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer were in the ring. The War Raiders made their entrance…

4. AAA Tag Team Champions “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a non-title match. The War Raiders were on the floor when they caught Frazer going for a suicide dive. Axiom went up top and performed a moonsault onto the War Raiders before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Late in the match, Frazer hit Ivar with a Phoenix Splash and had him pinned, but Erik broke it up with a knee strike. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. The War Raiders came back with power moves on both opponents. Erik and Ivar hit their Ragnarok finisher on Axiom and got the three count…

AAA Tag Team Champions “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar beat Axiom and Nathan Frazer in 10:35 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: The fans were quiet for a good portion of the match, but the wrestlers won them over late. The match was enjoyable, but the outcome was never in question given that Erik and Ivar will be facing Damian Priest and R-Truth in a title vs. title match.

Footage aired from Fanatics Fest of LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys on a WWE stage. Knight cut a promo about what he and his teammates would do to Jacob Fatu and the Usos at SummerSlam… A video recapped WWE wrestler appearances at the fan fest…

Cody Rhodes was in his dressing room when CM Punk entered the room and questioned Cody about facing Gunther the night before Saturday Night’s Main Event. Cody recalled Gunther kicking his head into a car door. Punk asked if facing Gunther was a good idea. “Oh, no,” Cody said without hesitation. Funny.

Punk said he planned to go out there and watch Cody’s back. Cody said that was great and said Punk could watch his back from a backstage monitor. Punk said he’d see him out there. Cody said he’d see him on Saturday. After Cody left for his match, Punk added, “I’ll see you at SummerSlam”… [C]

A “Did You Know?” graphic noted that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were tag team champions in 2013… A video package recapped the Reigns and Rollins contract signing from Monday’s Raw…

Tessitore hyped Roman’s segment with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson on Saturday Night’s Main Event, and then he and Barrett ran through the show’s lineup. The SummerSlam kickoff event will be held on Sunday from Fanatics Fest…

Jackie Redmond interviewed Danhausen inside his lab. Redmond brought up the numbers advantage that Judgment Day would have over him during his match against JD McDonagh. He introduced an animal in a cage as his secret weapon. Redmond said it was a stuffed animal. Danhausen said it was a cat. She asked how it would help him win. Danhausen said you never cross paths with a cat because you are cursed. The accidental curse caused a pyro flare from some of Danhausen’s equipment. He told Redmond she should probably run. Danhausen grabbed the cage and ran away…

Gunther made his entrance. Cody Rhodes ran out and attacked Gunther from behind on the stage and then worked him over while at ringside. Cody tossed Gunther inside the ring. Cody followed and told the referee to ring the bell…

5. Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther. The referee rewarded the babyface for his pre-match attack by obliging his request to call for the opening bell. Cody went to the middle rope for a springboard move, but Gunther shoved him over the top rope to the floor. [C]

Gunther targeted Cody’s left knee. Gunther kicked Cody’s leg out from under him. Gunther slammed Cody’s bad knee into the ring post. CM Punk made his entrance while Tessitore said that Gunther’s attack on Cody’s knee is exactly what Punk was worried about. Cody and Gunther hit simultaneous clotheslines before a PIP break. [C]

Gunther went for a big boot in the corner that Cody avoided. Cody targeted Gunther’s right knee with kicks and took him down with a dragon screw leg whip. Cody applied a Figure Four.

Sami Zayn showed up and attacked Punk with a flurry of punches on the floor. Zayn tossed Punk over the broadcast table. Cody spotted Zayn, who was wearing a “Justice For Sami” t-shirt. Cody jawed at Zayn. Gunther went for a sleeper on Cody, who slipped away.

Cody went for a sleeper of his own, but Gunther fought him off and shot him into the ropes. Cody performed a suicide dive on Zayn. Cody got back on the apron and punched Gunther. Zayn attacked Cody from behind and ran him into the ring post. The referee called for the bell.

Cody Rhodes beat Gunther by an apparent DQ in 12:50.

Gunther set up Cody for a powerbomb on the floor, but Punk ran across the broadcast table and dove onto Gunther. Cody recovered, tossed Zayn on the broadcast table, and threw punches at him while Punk and Gunther fought. Zayn fought back. All four wrestlers ended up inside the ring, and a group of referees and producers tried to pull them apart while the executive producer credits were shown. Tessitore closed the show by hyping Punk and Cody vs. Gunther and Zayn for Saturday Night’s Main Event…

Powell’s POV: I didn’t have my hopes up for a clean finish since the match wasn’t advertised before the show, but it was fun while it lasted. Better yet, Punk and Cody had a spirited brawl with Gunther and Zayn. The added stipulation that could turn the SummerSlam match into a four-way added some needed juice to the Saturday Night’s Main Event card. It feels like a one-match show to me, but that one match is now a lot more interesting.

Overall, I wasn’t sure what to make of this show going in because they only advertised one match, but it turned out to be a good episode. It’s a shame that Rhea Ripley will miss SummerSlam, but the ladder match qualifiers added stakes to a couple of the matches. I will have a lot more to say during my weekly same-night Smackdown audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.