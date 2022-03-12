Big E shares latest medical update, no spinal cord damage

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Big E (Ettore Ewen) released a video (see below) from his hospital bed on Saturday to share the news that while his C1 and C6 vertebrae are fractured, he did not suffer spinal cord or ligament damage. Big E stated that he will not require surgery.

Powell’s POV: For anyone who may have missed it, Ridge Holland accidentally suplexed Big E onto his head at ringside during Friday’s Smackdown. Big E was stretchered to the back during a commercial break. He stated in a Friday night video that he broke his neck and had movement in all of his extremities, so today’s update is fantastic news. Here’s wishing him the absolute best in his recovery.