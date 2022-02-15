What's happening...

Longtime referee Mickie Jay Henson dead at age 59

February 15, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestling referee Mickie Jay Henson died on Monday at age 59. Multiple reports indicate that the cause of death was COVID-19 pneumonia.

Powell’s POV: Henson worked for WCW and WWE during his career. His death was acknowledged in a WWE.com piece. My condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

