Marvelous That’s Women Pro Wrestling “Marvelous” results: Vetter’s review of Sareee and Takumi Aroha vs. Mio Momono and Johnnie Robbie, Aja Kong vs. Senka Akatsuki

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Marvelous That’s Women Pro Wrestling “Marvelous”

April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Bizarre Bar

Released Jun 26, 2026, via the West Coast Pro Wrestling YouTube Channel

I’ve now seen perhaps four or five shows from this venue in 2026 (and the same number of shows in this room during Mania in 2025). It’s a small, awkward-shaped room, but it’s absolutely packed with a crowd of 150-200. This was a sellout. The lighting is decent, and certainly much better than other shows held here that week. Jordan Castle and Ethan Lawmaster provided commentary. Jordan noted that it was 11:45 p.m. local time as they started. I want to point out that this ring is shorter and is closer to the ground, so that changes the trajectory of dives.

* I’ll add that this venue is perhaps one mile north of the Stratosphere, and I don’t consider this a particularly safe neighborhood; it’s certainly not in the main tourist spots in Las Vegas. I am familiar with the West Coast Pro talent on this show, while I’m largely unfamiliar with the Japanese talent. We’re opening with the only men’s match on the show!

1. Alpha Zo, Jiah Jewell, Starboy Charlie, and Vinnie Massaro vs. Alan Angels, JAC, JT Thorne, and Vishnu Akali. I’ve seen Vishnu just once or twice, but the rest are regulars in West Coast Pro. Angels and Charlie opened. Charlie hit a spin kick to JT Thorne’s jaw at 1:30. The babyfaces took turns twisting Thorne’s left arm. JAC hit a German Suplex on Jiah. The biggest guy on each team, JAC and Massaro, traded shoulder tackles. Zo hit a jumping knee to JAC’s chin.

Vishnu entered to battle Zo, and Jordan noted that Vishnu was a last-minute replacement for the injured Ryan Clancy. Charlie hit a dropkick at 4:30. Thorne slammed Charlie face-first. Angels hit a half-nelson suplex on Jiah, and he did a Gator Roll (Jiah’s move!) and that earned some boos! Alan hit some chops that Massaro no-sold. JAC hit a spear at 6:30! Charlie hit a Pele Kick on JAC, then a DDT. Alan knocked Charlie off the top rope, allowing Thorne to hit a spinebuster on Charlie.

The heels worked over Charlie. Angels hit a stunner for a nearfall at 8:30. All eight brawled, and the ref has lost control! The babyfaces took turns hitting kicks and strikes on the big man, JAC, and tossed him to the floor. They surrounded Angels. Alan jumped to his corner, tagged an unaware Vishnu, and he fled! What a jerk! Zo hit a jumping knee on Vishnu. Jiah did the Gator Roll on Vishnu. Charlie hit the Shooting Starboy Press on Vishnu, and the babyfaces piled on him for the pin. Exactly what that should have been.

Alpha Zo, Jiah Jewell, Starboy Charlie, and Vinnie Massaro defeated Alan Angels, JAC, JT Thorne, and Vishnu Akali at 9:56.

2. Echika Myabi vs. Amira. Portland-based Amira got a nice pop; like most of the U.S. women on this show, Amira has toured and trained in Japan. I’m fairly certain this is my first time seeing Myabi; she wore mostly green with yellow trim, and she’s taller than Amira. Myabi held her hand high for a test of strength (to show off her height advantage). Amira hit a Claymore Kick. Myabi dropped her with a Mafia Kick at 2:00, then another. She hit a stiff kick to Amira’s spine and kept her grounded.

Myabi tied her in a Texas Cloverleaf, but Amira reached the ropes at 4:00. They got up, and Myabi hit a LOUD chop and got a nearfall. Amira hit a German Suplex at 5:30, then a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. Amira hit a crossbody block for a nearfall. Myabi hit another loud chop and a flying kick for a nearfall, then a spinebuster-style slam for the pin. Good action. Jordan just said she got a win in her U.S. debut.

Myabi defeated Amira at 7:31.

3. Sora Ayane vs. Maya World. I’m not sure if I’ve seen Ayane before. She wore a plain blue singlet that almost looks like a swimsuit. They shook hands; this crowd was HOT and split. (I got to stress that this tiny room is absolutely packed. People are standing along the walls.) Sora got a backslide for a believable nearfall, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 1:30.

Maya hit a bodyslam. She hit an impressive Northern Lights Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Maya hit a discus punch that dropped Sora. They traded rollups. Ayane hit some basement dropkicks and got a nearfall at 5:00; oh, we had a time-check, too. Maya hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Ayane fired up and hit some kicks. She got a flash rollup for the pin out of nowhere! I didn’t see that finish coming.

Sora Ayane defeated Maya World at 6:39.

4. Gabby Forza vs. Charity King vs. Mighty Mayra vs. Sweet Caroline in a four-way. Caroline is a rookie with long, straight blonde hair and she is much taller than everyone else in this match; I’ve seen her maybe three times before this. I don’t think I’ve seen Mayra before; she’s short and slender. Her bio indicates about 120 career matches, mostly in California. Charity and Gabby were shoved into each other, and those two fell to the floor. Caroline hit a spin kick on Mayra. Meanwhile, Gabby and Charity brawled on the floor.

Mayra dove through the ropes onto them, then Caroline hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor on all three of them. In the ring, Caroline hit some spin kicks on Gabby and got a nearfall at 3:00. Gabby hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Meanwhile, Charity slammed Mayra on the ring apron. In the ring, Gabby and Charity hit stereo clotheslines, and suddenly everyone was down. Caroline tried to steal some covers at 5:00. Mayra hit a tornado DDT. Charity hit a butterfly suplex on Mayra.

Gabby hit a running Bulldog Powerslam on Caroline for a neaerfall. Mayra went for a German Suplex, but she couldn’t budge Gabby. Gabby bodyslammed Mayra at 7:00. Gabby set up for a Gorilla Press while Charity set up for a delayed vertical suplex. We had some clotheslines, and all four were down. They all traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Charity hit a full nelson slam on Caroline. However, Gabby immediately nailed a spear on Charity for the pin. Good action from all four.

Gabby Forza defeated Charity King, Mighty Mayra, and Sweet Caroline in a four-way at 10:09.

5) Senka Akatsuki vs. Aja Kong. Jordan said, “This is the big one, the one everyone has been waiting for.” Senka wore a red one-piece that looked like a swimsuit (pretty much the same gear as Ayane but a different color). Jordan said the “electricity is palpable” as the women locked up. Senka unloaded some forearm strikes that the vet Aja no-sold. Aja knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. She backed Senka into a corner and hit some chops. Aja hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:30.

Chris Hero came to ringside (he fought her hours earlier on a show I reviewed at the time), and he got the crowd on their feet to cheer for Senka. Senka hit some forearm strikes. She dropped Kong, but Kong hit a snap suplex. Senka hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 5:00. Kong hit a second-rope superplex, then a back suplex. Senka rolled up Kong for the flash pin! The crowd went NUTS for the win!

Senka Akatsuki defeated Aja Kong at 5:59.

* Before Senka even had a chance to celebrate her win, the Magenta tag team attacked them. We are going to get an impromptu tag match!

6) Aja Kong and Senka Akasukk vs. “Magenta” Maria and RIKO. All four immediately brawled at ringside. The heels both wore black gear, and they both have blonde hair. Senka got whipped into a ring post. Magenta dragged Senka into the ring and worked her over. One of them hit a Helluva Kick, and the other hit a bodyslam, keeping Senka grounded. (Jordan knows everybody, but he hasn’t told me which one is which.)

Aka tagged in at 5:00, but a heel raked her eyes, and Magenta took over. Aja hit a double suplex at 7:00, and she splashed both heels in a corner and got a nearfall. Aja hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Senka hit some clotheslines. Aja nailed a spinning back fist for the pin. I never did figure out which heel was which.

Aja Kong and Senka Akasukk defeated “Magenta” Maria and RIKO at 8:15.

7. Ai Houzan vs. Miko Alana. Miko is similar in size to Gabby Forza and Charity King, and she’s become a regular in West Coast Pro. I don’t think I’ve seen Houzan; she has short blonde hair and wore mostly gold. Houzan hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell and some forearm strikes, then another dropkick! Alana knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. She hit a sliding clothesline, then a gut-wrench suplex at 1:30.

Alana hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. She bent Houzan against the ropes and hit some double overhand chops. She set up for an Air Raid Crash, but Houzan escaped. Alana hit a “Big Girl Senton” (not my words!) for a nearfall. Houzan hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00. Alana caught Houzan coming off the ropes, and she hit a fallaway slam, then a crossbody block, and her version of an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. Houzan hit a DDT for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Houzan got a Magistral Cradle for the pin.

Ai Houzan defeated Miko Alana at 6:31.

8. “Spark Rush” Sareee and Takumi Aroha vs. Mio Momono and Johnnie Robbie. Robbie was just seen at ringside in AEW, taking a selfie with Andrade El Idolo. Mio wore bright pink and light blue, and she’s shorter than Robbie. Jordan said that Sareee actually competed on the same calendar day earlier in Japan, hopped on a plane, and is now fighting here! Wow! Aroha and Momono traded fast-paced reversals on the mat to open. Aroha is much bigger, and she went for an ankle lock. They had a standoff at 2:00, and the appreciative crowd gave them a big applause.

Sareee jumped in and hip-tossed Robbie across the ring. Robbie hit some armdrags. Sareee hit a dropkick. Mio got in and traded forearm strikes with Sareee. Sareee stomped on Mio’s chest, then hit a second-rope double stomp for a nearfall at 5:00. Iroha got back in and hit some roundhouse kicks and a running Penalty Kick, then a basement dropkick. Jordan just said it’s now 1:15 a.m., and the crowd was “as loud as ever.” (A five-minute call was a full minute late!) Iroha put Mio in a half-crab. Iroha missed a Swanton Bomb at 7:00. Mio hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and she tied Iroha in a Figure Four.

Mio flipped both opponents to the mat. She hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Iroha for a nearfall. Robbie got back in at 8:30 and hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then a fisherman’s suplex. Iroha and Sareee hit stereo dropkicks on Robbie. Iroha hit a superkick to Robbie’s face, then a spinning heel kick. Sareee hit a top-rope double stomp for a nearfall at 10:00. Robbie hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall on Iroha. Mio hit a frog splash on Iroha. Robbie hit a Kamigoye knee strike for a nearfall. Robbie and Mio hit a team suplex on Iroha. Iroha and Sareee got stereo O’Connor Rolls for the pin. Wow, that was absolutely stellar.

“Spark Rush” Sareee and Takumi Aroha defeated Mio Momono and Johnnie Robbie at 11:23.

Final Thoughts: I thoroughly enjoyed this show, and I nearly skipped it because it was released so much later than it occurred. The matches were short but crisp, filled with some non-stop action. Robbie and Amira are the well-known talents on the West Coast, but there are so many young and impressive women here.

The main event was so entertaining. Sareee never got going in her NXT run as Sarray, but she’s so talented. I’ll still consider Vert Vixen to be the No. 1 unsigned U.S.-based woman, but Johnnie Robbie has to be a close No. 2. In second place, I’ll go with the Gabby Forza four-way, ahead of the Ayabi match for third.

This venue looked absolutely terrible last year (it was called the Swan Bar). They opted to return for indy shows this year, and the lighting was a bit better. I can only presume that West Coast Pro and Marvelous (likely the same production crew) have better equipment, because their shows here looked so much better than other shows held here in the same week. This show looked good. You truly would have to see how poorly lit this space was last year for an all-women’s lucha show to understand how bad it looked. Point being, the production topped my expectations going in (which admittedly contributed to my delay in getting around to this). I want to add that this show ran without any of the pesky YouTube commercial breaks.I give this a huge thumbs up.