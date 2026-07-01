Blitzkrieg Pro “The 8th Annual Luau” results: Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Bear Bronson for the Bedlam Title, Rich Swann vs. Sammy Diaz in a No. 1 contender’s match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Blitzkrieg Pro “The 8th Annual Luau”

June 27, 2026, in Springfield, Massachusetts, at Tower Square

Released June 30, 2026, on IndependentWrestling.TV

This show comes from a mall food court area; I’ve seen shows from this venue before. Because it’s a multi-level mall, the ceiling is high. Lighting is good. The crowd was maybe 250. Johnny Torres provided commentary. Springfield is located on the west side of Massachusetts, straight west of Boston.

* The TNA PPV was nearby on Sunday, so we had a few wrestlers here who were in TNA the next day.

1. Rich Swann vs. Sammy Diaz in a No. 1 contender’s match. This could steal the show! Diaz danced with Swann, but rolled him up for a nearfall! They traded quick reversals, both missed dropkicks, and had a standoff. Diaz hit a dropkick and a flying back elbow into the corner. Swann hit a dropkick at 2:00 that sent Diaz to the floor. Swann immediately hit a running somersault from the apron onto Diaz on the floor, then an axe kick to the back of the neck. In the ring, Swann hit a running mule kick to the face at 4:00.

Diaz missed a moonsault, and Swann immediately got a rollup for a nearfall. On the floor, Swann hit a running kick to the face at 6:30 as Diaz was seated in the front row. He hit another one. Diaz hit a dive onto Swann. Diaz hit a brainbuster, then a spin kick in the corner at 8:30. He hit a Frankensteiner, but Swann rotated and landed on his feet. Diaz nailed a Styles Clash for a nearfall. Sammy hit a springboard fadeaway stunner, but Swann hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 10:00, then a buzzsaw kick to the head and a second-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall.

Swann went for a splash, but Diaz got his knees up to block it. Sammy hit the Frankensteiner, then an impressive frog splash going more than halfway across the ring for a nearfall at 11:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Diaz nailed a Poison Rana, so Swann hit a Poison Rana, and they were both down. Yeah, this has been every bit as good as anticipated. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Swann again went for a Lethal Injection, but Diaz dropkicked him in the back. Sammy immediately hit the Sabin-style Cradle Shock driver for the pin! Really sharp action.

Sammy Diaz defeated Rich Swann in a No. 1 contender’s match at 13:45.

* Swann got on the mic and put Diaz over, and they hugged. We got a “Both these guys!” chant. Yes, that’s going to be tough to top.

* Apparently CPA really wants to get into this next match but is being blocked for some reason. Sounds like he is on a losing streak, so he’s not allowed in!

2. The “Mother of All Scrambles.” So, we have eleven men and three women in this match, and two new faces for me. OKAY, this is just a Rumble under a different name, not a “GCW-style scramble.” Andy Brown drew No. 1 and Jermaine Marbury is No. 2. The commentators noted *you never know what you’ll get in these scrambles.” (Unfortunately, I already saw the list of everyone involved on the IWTV match listing!) Benny the Basketball was No. 3 at 3:00, complete with a ‘grass skirt’ around his waist. Logan Black (think a heavier Sami Callihan) was No. 4, and he tossed Benny.

My first time seeing Kalypto, who drew No. 5. She wore a green top and bottom, and the commentators said she is a Muay Thai kick expert. She traded blows with Black and hit a German Suplex on him. The rocker Nick Robles was No. 6 at 9:00, and he slammed Kalypto for a nearfall. (OH, pinfalls are allowed in this Rumble!) Benny was still at ringside, cheering on Jermaine, as we have five in the ring. Amity LaVey was No. 7, and she wore a white hospital gown! She bit Kalypto on the arm! The commentators wondered if LaVey escaped the hospital to get here! The women stomped on Robles.

Dante Drago (Robles’ teammate) was No. 8 at 13:30. However, Dante hit a low-blow uppercut on Robles! The commentators were shocked! Dante hit a brainbuster and tossed Robles! Bayley superfan Izzy Moreno was No. 9, and the commentators said it’s her Blitzkrieg debut. The seven-foot monster Oxx Adams was No. 10 at 17:30; he should clear the ring! Dante (stupidly!) got in Oxx’s face and jabbed a finger into Oxx’s chest, earning a “you f—ed up!” chant. Oxx hit a powerbomb and tossed Drago. Kalypto tried some spin kicks to Oxx’s legs. Oxx grabbed her and tossed Kalypto.

Bio Pro trainee Brett Mettro was No. 11 at 19:30, and the commentators said it’s his debut here, too. He slammed Marbury to the mat. Benny saved Jermaine from some outside interference. Jay Kharma is new to me; he’s a flamboyant Black man, and he was No. 12 at 21:30. Kharma dove through the ropes onto Andy Brown. In the ring, he hit an enzuigiri on Izzy, then a springboard fadeaway stunner on her. He hit a frog splash on Oxx for a nearfall. Southern hillbilly 50 Cal was No. 13. CPA wanted the final spot, but it went to Jeremy Leary. CPA looked dejected. Leary entered the ring at 26:30.

Leary dumped Brett Mettro. I am seeing eight in the ring, and everyone jumped Oxx but he fought free. Oxx tossed Kharma at 28:30. CPA hopped on the apron; he wants in, but Leary won’t let him in! But, with that distraction, 50 Cal hit a Jackhammer and pinned Leary! Andy Brown quickly slammed and pinned 50 Cal. Izzy low-bridged the top rope, and Amity flipped over to the floor. Just like that, we’re down to FOUR ! Even though she was eliminated, Amity jumped back into the ring, tossed Izzy to the floor, and they fought to the back!

So, it is Oxx vs. Marbury vs. Andy Brown. Andy hit Oxx, earning a “you f—ed up!” chant. Oxx hit a chokeslam and pinned Marbury. Oxx and Brown traded chops. Oxx got crotched on the top rope. Brown hit some punches. They fought on the apron. Brown shoved him face-first into the ring post, and Oxx fell to the floor. Brown started at No. 1 and won!

Andy Brown won a 14-competitor (10 men, three women, and a mascot!) “Mother of All Scrambles” Rumble match at 33:55.

3. Azure vs. Perry Von Vicious vs. Angelo Carter in a three-way elimination match for the Jensen Title. When I first saw Stephen Azure a few years ago, he was a sweater-wearing dork who reminded me of Shane McMahon’s Mean Street Posse; now he looks like a mental patient in his white straitjacket. It’s quite a metamorphosis! PVV is like a balding Chris Hero. Angelo is a flamboyant Black man and a regular here. PVV and Angelo hit stereo Mafia Kicks on Azure at the bell! They all fought to the floor, and they whipped Azure into the ring post.

Perry and Angelo got back into the ring and brawled. PVV is tall — he might be 6’3″ or even 6’4″. He hit a Jackhammer on Carter for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit the “Perry-Go-Round” (a spinning Razor’s Edge) for a believable nearfall. Azure jumped into the ring, hit PVV in the head with a weapon, and pinned him at 3:36! Azure finally took off his long white coat, and he choked Angelo with it!

Carter got a backslide for a nearfall. We nearly had a double pin. Carter hit a discus clothesline at 7:00. Azure hit a neckbreaker over his knee and a piledriver for a nearfall at 8:30, and he was shocked he didn’t win there. Carter hit two Naito-style Destinos, then a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant, for the pin. Decent action. The crowd applauded the title change.

Angelo Carter defeated Azure and Perry Von Vicious in an elimination match to win the Jensen Title at 9:47.

4. Bobby Orlando vs. Dr. Redacted in a “fans bring the weapons” match. This is certainly a contrast of styles. Redacted threw a chair at Bobby as Orlando entered the ring, and we’re underway. (There is just no call for throwing chairs.) Orlando dove through the ropes onto Redacted. They brawled on the floor and used a kids’ plastic baseball bat on each other. They kept looping the ring, and Redacted threw more chairs at Orlando at 5:30. I’ll point out that there are NO guardrails, and a chair could easily ricochet and hit a fan. I don’t understand the logic of opening yourself up to a lawsuit like this.

In the ring, Orlando hit a bodyslam at 7:00. He hit Redacted with pool toys, which clearly don’t hurt at all. He shoved gusset plates into Redacted’s head. Gross. Orlando missed a top-rope move and crashed on an open lawn chair. Redacted threw another metal chair at Orlando’s head. I am not amused or entertained. He hit a DVD across the backs of two open chairs at 9:30. Redacted put a chair over Bobby’s head, and he whipped a chair onto that chair. Okay, that one was just flat-out dangerous and gross.

Orlando hit a lungblower to the back, then a frog splash for a nearfall. Redacted hit a shotgun dropkick that sent Orlando crashing through a board in the corner for a nearfall at 14:30. Andy Brown appeared and shoved Orlando off the top turnbuckle to the mat. Redacted immediately hit a running forearm strike to the back of the head for the pin. Blah. Sometimes this was cartoonish, sometimes this just looked reckless.

Dr. Redacted defeated Bobby Orlando in a fans bring the weapons match at 15:12.

5. CPA vs. Effy vs. Javi (Bernal) vs. TJ Crawford in a four-way. CPA has been added to this one instead! TJ is the heel, and he got in everyone’s face, so they all attacked him and we’re underway! CPA peeled off a shirt and chokeslammed TJ. Effy hit a back suplex on CPA. Effy did some of his gay humor with Javi, and he got a roll-up. Javi hit a bodyslam on Effy. TJ hit some Yes Kicks on Effy and on Javi at 2:30. Crawford grabbed each of them and slammed them. CPA got back into the ring, but he couldn’t hit his DVD on Crawford.

Crawford hit a stunner on Javi. He grabbed CPA’s tie, but of course, it was a clip-on. TJ slammed CPA for a nearfall. Crawford hit some Yes Kicks on CPA. Javi hit a half-nelson suplex on CPA and a powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:00, but Effy made the save. Effy hit a double Blockbuster. CPA hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Effy. He hit the 1099 (comedy 619) on TJ, then one on Javi. Effy blocked a 1099. CPA hit the Numbers Cruncher (DVD) and the 1099 on Effy for a nearfall, but Crawford made the save at 8:00.

TJ hit a spin kick on CPA and a suplex for a nearfall, but Effy made the save. Javi nailed a superkick on Crawford for a nearfall. Effy hit a TKO stunner on Javi for a nearfall. CPA kissed Effy on the mouth and hit a stunner! Javi hit a fisherman’s suplex on CPA. Everyone kept fighting, but Javi collapsed onto CPA for the pin! Effy and TJ were surprised, not realizing that a pin was happening.

Javi (Bernal) defeated CPA, Effy, and TJ Crawford in a four-way at 9:26.

* The lighting got much worse here. It appears some of the overhead lights in the mall have gone out; it is MUCH harder to see now.

6. Devious Cass and “Dolphin Funeral” Julezee and RULLO vs. Sloane Jacobs, Harley Hudson, and Gabby Forza. Cass is a talented teen and on my “ones to watch” list. Julezee styles his curly hair to the point that he looks like a clown. RULLO is your typical angry emo kid. Gabby put gnome hats on everyone, but the women all attacked. The guys dove through the ropes onto the women. In the ring, Gabby hit a double shoulder tackle to drop two guys. Cass hit a spin kick in the corner on Gabby at 2:00. Yeah, the lighting from the hard cam is now pretty bad.

OH, the lights just came back on, and the crowd popped! Gabby did a Gorilla Press on teammate Harley, throwing her over the top rope onto the men on the floor! The women posed in the ring. Sloane hit a dropkick on Julezee, then a Mafia Kick at 4:00. She hit a huracanrana. RULLO got back in, but Sloane and Harley hit a team delayed vertical suplex on him. Harley hit a guillotine leg drop, and she threw RULLO into the women’s corner, where they took turns stomping on him.

Sloane hit a sidewalk slam at 6:00, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Harley hit some buttbumps. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Cass got a hot tag at 7:30, and he hit an enzuigiri on Sloane, then an Ospreay-style heel hook kick to her face and a Blue Thunder Bomb. Sloane hit a tornado DDT. Julezee got in and hit a back suplex on Sloane. RULLO hit a splash on her for a nearfall. The men kept Jacobs in their corner. She hit a top-rope crossbody block and made the hot tag to Gabby at 10:00.

Forza jumped in and hit a series of clotheslines, then a powerslam on Cass. Gabby got two guys on her back and hit a double Samoan Drop for a nearfall! Such power! RULLO and Julezee hit stereo superkicks on Gabby at 11:30. Cass hit a running kick on Hudson. Suddenly, all six were down. They all got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. The women all hit clotheslines. Gabby tossed Cass in the air, and Sloane caught him with a knee strike for a nearfall at 13:00. Nice! Julezee hit a faceplant on Sloane. Cass hit a flip dive to the floor on all three women, nearly overshooting them and crashing into the empty chairs. RULLO hit an Asai Moonsault. (Give these women credit for standing there and catching him.)

The guys pulled Gabby into the ring, but she started chopping all of them. RULLO hit an enzuigiri. Cass hit a spinning Tombstone Piledriver. RULLO hit a moonsault. Julezee hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall, but the other women made the save. Cass came off the top rope, but Gabby caught him with a spear! Sloane hit a Cargill-style faceplant on RULLO! Gabby hit a Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) on RULLO, and all three women piled on him for the pin. That blew away my expectations.

Sloane Jacobs, Harley Hudson, and Gabby Forza defeated Devious Cass and “Dolphin Funeral” Julezee and RULLO at 16:08.

7. “The Ancestral City Shooters” Kwesi Asante and Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice for the Blitzkrieg Tag Team Titles. The Verdict is on a great run right now, and recently had a TNA Xplosion match. They posed with the tag belts, which annoyed ACS. A-Game and Scalice opened. A-Game dropped him throat-first on the top rope and hit a Mafia Kick. Kwesi entered at 1:30 and hit a corkscrew elbow drop. Donovan entered and hit a clothesline on Kwesi. He traded offense with A-Game. A-Game set up for a dive, but VSK cut him off, and Vinny got a nearfall at 4:00.

Scalice hit a running knee for a nearfall. The Verdict hit a team sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Kwesi was getting irate as the heels kept A-Game in their corner. The Verdict ‘wish-boned’ A-Game’s legs at 6:30. Vinny accidentally hit Bryce! Kwesi got the hot tag, and he hit some flying forearm strikes on each heel. He hit a hands-springing-back-clothesline on Bryce. He hit a standing moonsault on Scalice for a nearfall at 8:30. He nailed a spinebuster on Vinny for a nearfall. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam on Kwesi, then Scalice hit a superkick on Kwesi, and Bryce hit a second Black Hole Slam for a nearfall!

The champs hit some stereo kicks on Bryce. A-Game hit his running knee to the chest for a believable nearfall at 11:00, and Alexander was surprised at Bryce’s kickout. Bryce nailed a chokeslam on A-Game. Scalice nailed a Doomsday Device clothesline on A-Game for a believable nearfall! Bryce hit a diving Ilja-style forearm strike for a nearfall. A-Game hit a Rebound Lariat on Vinny. Bryce hit a chokeslam on Kwesi. A-Game hit a German Suplex on Bryce, and suddenly all four were down at 14:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Vinny grabbed a tag belt, but he swung and missed. A-Game immediately rolled up Vinny for the pin!

“The Ancestral City Shooters” Kwesi Asante & Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan & Vinny “VSK” Scalice to retain the Blitzkrieg Tag Team Titles at 15:04.

8. Charles Mason vs. Bear Bronson for the Bedlam Title. Bear is cheered across New England. The bell rang, but they just glared at each other and circled one another before locking up at 1:30. Bear hit a back-body drop, and Mason rolled to the floor to regroup. Bear followed and hit some chops as they looped ringside. He whipped Mason into the rows of chairs at 3:30. Mason bit Bear’s forehead. Bear hit a running crossbody block as Mason was seated in the front row at 5:00. They fought away from ringside and toward the shop front doors. (The mall is closed except for wrestling!)

Mason threw powder in Bronson’s eyes at 7:00! They continued to fight on the floor. Mason got a bag and put it over Bear’s head! They finally got back into the ring, but Mason kicked the ropes to crotch Bear! He hit a swinging faceplant and a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 9:00. Bear hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall, and they were both down. They got up and traded chops. Mason hit a shotgun dropkick and his Meteora in the corner, but Bear blocked the rolling DVD. Bronson hit the “Derailer” Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall at 13:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Andy Brown appeared and sprayed mist in Bear’s eyes! Mason immediately hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Brown slid a door into the ring, and he placed it in the corner. (Why is the ref allowing him to even enter the ring?) Gabby Forza jumped in the ring and hit a spear on Brown. Those two brawled to the back. Bear clotheslined Mason and threw Charles through the door in the corner at 16:30. He hit a second Derailer for a nearfall. Bear set up for a Fire Thunder Driver, but Mason escaped and hit a half-nelson suplex.

Bear accidentally splashed the ref in the corner! Bronson hit the Fire Thunder Driver for a visual pin at 18:30, but we had no ref. A masked man got in the ring with a chair, but Bear grabbed him. Mason hit a low-blow uppercut on Bear. Mason removed the mask, and it was CPA! The crowd chanted, “You sold out!” at CPA. Mason clocked Bear over the head with a chair and got a nearfall. He applied the rear-naked choke on the mat. Bear writhed and passed out. CPA just stood and watched, never actually helping or hurting either man.

Charles Mason defeated Bear Bronson to retain the Blitzkrieg Pro Title at 20:42.

* Mason, Andy Brown, and CPA posed together. CPA’s face registered shame for having joined the dark side.

Final thoughts: Some really good action here to bookend the show. I will rank the opener Swann-Diaz as best match of the night, as that’s more my style. The main event earns second. I don’t love the CPA surprise, but we’ll see where they take this. The intergender six-person tag was a blast and almost beat the main event for second place, but I’ll rank that third. The Verdict vs. ACS earns honorable mention. That’s a pretty good quartet of matches in the top tier.

I hated that Redacted-Orlando match. They went from cartoonish with some of the weapons to dangerous with the force being used. It’s not a style I like, and in retrospect, I wish I had just skipped it. The Rumble was fine. It had its silly moments that mostly worked. Dante Dragon turning on Robles was the big takeaway there.