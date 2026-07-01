AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship match, new TBS Champion to be crowned

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Mark Briscoe for the AEW World Championship

-Harley Cameron vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Persephone vs. Queen Aminata vs. Maika in a Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship

Powell’s POV: The AEW World Championship match will open the show. Willow Nightingale forfeited the TBS Title due to injury. Survival of the Fittest is an elimination match. Dynamite will be live from San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena. AEW will also tape Thursday’s Collision, and we are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).