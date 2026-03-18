AEW Dynamite preview: The Revolution fallout edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred match

-Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd in a coffin match

-Will Ospreay vs. Blake Christian

Powell’s POV: Ospreay is returning to the ring for the first time since the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view that was held on August 24, 2025. He underwent double double fusion neck surgery on September 17, 2025, and recently announced via social media that he was medically cleared on February 25. It’s a big return for AEW, especially with AEW All In returning to Wembley Stadium on August 30.

Dynamite will be live from Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center. AEW will also tape Saturday’s Collision tonight in Fresno, and we are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake is dealing with a cold, so I will be filling in for him by hosting our weekly same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).