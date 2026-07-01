Happy Thunder Rosa Day (in San Diego)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thunder Rosa has her own day. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proclaimed July 1 as “Thunder Rosa Day.” Rosa took part in a ceremony with the mayor. Check out the photos below or via his Twitter X page.

Powell’s POV: Congrats to Rosa on the cool honor. AEW Dynamite will be held tonight in San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena. Rosa was not advertised for the Dynamite television show when this story was posted.

From Tijuana to Montgomery High, to Southwestern College, and then to becoming an @AEW world champion, @thunderrosa22 embodies San Diego’s grit, heart, and binational spirit. Proud to proclaim today — July 1 — as “Thunder Rosa Day” in the @CityofSanDiego! #YouDeserveIt pic.twitter.com/bf7Dbxm1sP — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) July 1, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)