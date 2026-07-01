TNA comes to terms on the contractual release of Eric Young

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release to announce the contractual release of Eric Young.

TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Eric Young, effective immediately. EY has had a legendary TNA career, including twice as TNA World Champion. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Powell’s POV: Wow. This is a surprise due to Young’s long history with the company. Young started with TNA back in 2004. Twelve years later, he signed with WWE and was there from 2016 to 2019 before he was cut during the pandemic. Young returned to TNA in 2020 and was there until December 2022, when his contract expired. He returned to WWE in 2022, then asked for his release when Vince McMahon returned to the company. Young re-signed with TNA in 2023 and stayed until today’s release. Here’s wishing Young the best in whatever comes next for him.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)