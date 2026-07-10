AEW Brawl in the Ballpark card announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced five matches for the Brawl in the Ballpark show that will be held tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Field.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty

-Hook, Anthony Bowens, and Action Andretti vs. Komander and “Top Flight” Dante Martin Darius Martin

-Brian Cage vs. Serpentico

-Hyan vs. Julia Hart

Powell’s POV: The card will be held after tonight’s Minnesota Twins game around 9:30 CT and is scheduled to run for approximately 75 minutes. The ring will be set up inside Target Field’s Gate 34 area. Top Flight and Hart are from Minnesota, and Benjamin was a star wrestler at the University of Minnesota. For more details on the show, visit AEWWrestling.com. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)