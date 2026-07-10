WWE Smackdown preview: The new WWE Champion to appear

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-New WWE Champion CM Punk appears

-U.S. Champion Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match

-Finn Balor vs. Tama Tonga

-Jade Cargill vs. Alexa Bliss

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live tonight from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).