Pruett’s Pause: 10 Thoughts on AEW Dynamite – Kenny Omega wins the AEW Men’s World Championship from MJF, All In’s main event is announced, and there’s a beach

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS WILL PRUETT

By Will Pruett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@itswilltime)

Howdy friends! It’s another week, and while I am a day late, I wanted to send you some fresh thoughts about both AEW and Dynamite. Let’s get into it!

– Kenny Omega is the new AEW Men’s World Champion after a really great two weeks of performances in the ring and on the mic. Omega stepping into the role of World Champion and standard-bearer in AEW has real meaning. Coming back from multiple injury layoffs to main event Wembley Stadium is important, not just for Omega, but for AEW’s history.

– The Rock defeated Kurt Angle to win the WWF Championship on February 25, 2001, leading into WWF WrestleMania X-7. This event is widely believed to be the greatest WrestleMania of all time, with one of the greatest and most memorable main events – The Rock vs. Steve Austin. There were 35 days between The Rock winning the title and his walking into the WrestleMania main event. Kenny Omega defeated MJF to win the AEW Men’s World Championship on July 8, 2026. That is 53 days before All In. When you hear conversations about the lack of a long-term champion hurting the build to All In, it is worth remembering how beloved the build to WrestleMania X-7 was.

– The biggest match AEW could put together for a crowning moment for Will Ospreay at All In this year is the Kenny Omega match. Their encounters in the past have been legendary. Their matches three years ago hold up even better today than they seemed at the time. Omega and Ospreay have a combination of history and chemistry that is unmatched. When they wrestle, you are seeing two men bring both a state-of-the-art wrestling style and a sense of danger to what they do. This will be a special one at Wembley Stadium.

– MJF’s work over the past few weeks has been remarkable. Even with a knee injury, MJF has wrestled two truly great singles matches against Mark Briscoe and MJF. On the microphone, he has never shown a doubt or a boo-boo face about this move to Omega for the Wembley Stadium show. MJF has been a true professional and a great antagonist in AEW. What is the plan for him next? Does he seek revenge on Ospreay for taking his ring at AEW Redemption? Does he have an intense rematch against Omega? Does he get a little bit of time off to heal?

– Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa was the usual Jericho feud pattern. The person facing him always wins the first match and will go on to lose the feud. Who else loved this booking pattern throughout an overly long wrestling career? Triple H – most notably when facing Brock Lesnar in 2012 and 2013. This Jericho feud has been as lazy and uninspired as I have ever seen. It has hurt everyone involved, particularly given that this is a re-run of the feud Jericho just had with Ricochet, right down to Ciampa stealing one of Jericho’s finishing moves. This feud is bad, and this match was too long and disappointing. Ciampa will go on to make a fool of himself for another six weeks and eventually lose to Chris Jericho. It will continue to suck.

– These Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay tag team squash matches can be fun, but I would love a bit more storytelling with Ospreay around them. Where is the promo time for Will Ospreay? Where are the promises to bring the AEW Men’s World Championship home? I know we have to save some major moments for the final build to All In, but Ospreay should appear laser-focused, and the promotion should already be hitting us with Ospreay biography clips.

– It’s safe to assume Darby Allin could blow up anything in AEW at any given time. All of AEW should live in fear of Darby’s explosive potential.

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher for the International Championship was an absolute delight. There is amazing chemistry between these two that can be tapped into for multiple rematches after Takeshita returns from the G1 in Japan. I keep thinking that Takeshita vs. Fletcher vs. Okada is going to happen for this championship at All In. While I normally shy away from triple threats, I believe this is a justified and logical place to roll one out (also, it is not a main event).

– Speaking of Okada, give us Okada vs. Omega V at AEW Redemption, you cowards.

– Willow Nightingale returning to win the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match on this show was really fun, as was Thekla’s night on commentary for AEW. I know I mentioned a triple threat earlier, and I have to wonder if AEW is going to find a way to give us another one at All In. Willow is a natural babyface and a delight to cheer for. Will Tony Khan find a way to make Thekla vs. Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale the match at All In? Given that this division has been working around multiple injuries, including one knocking Willow out of the Owen, I could understand this. I don’t love it, but it makes more sense than Thekla vs. Mercedes when both of them are strong heels.

– RARE BONUS THOUGHT – I am breaking the rules, which I believe I am allowed to do. The production for this show was well done. I wish there had been more “beach” shots and fewer in-amphitheater shots to make this show a little more unique, but AEW production did a nice job. I love watching the sunset during an AEW show.

Sure, it was late, but the thoughts are here, and they are piping hot! Thanks for reading, friends!

Will Pruett writes about wrestling and popular culture at prowrestling.net. To see his video content, subscribe to his YouTube channel. To contact him, check him out on Bluesky @itswilltime, leave a comment, or email him at itswilltime@gmail.com.