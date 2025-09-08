Wardlow reportedly injured

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Wardlow is nursing an injury. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that there is concern within AEW that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle. Neither Wardlow nor the company has commented on the injury.

Powell’s POV: Wardlow’s last match was on March 13, 2024, and it looks like the wait for his next one will continue. Here’s hoping that he gets good news upon further evaluation. Wardlow filmed two seasons of American Gladiators for Amazon Prime before returning to AEW television at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on August 24.