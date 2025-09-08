ASE Wrestling “ASE 11” results (9/6): Vetter’s review of Bishop Kaun vs. Isaiah Broner for the Pan-Afrikan Title, Cedric Alexander vs. Ian Maxwell, tournament to crown the first ASE Women’s Champion

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

ASE Wrestling “ASE 11”

September 6, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Slingshot Social Game Club

Streamed live on YouTube.com

This show streamed live and free on YouTube. ASE (pronounced ‘Ah-shay‘) is a celebration of Black wrestlers and hip-hop music. The lighting is decent, and the ring was pushed up against one wall, and the crowd was perhaps 250. The venue is a club, and you can see some arcade games and video screens in the background. Big Swole and Chris Lea provided commentary. I’ve seen a few matches from this venue in the past, but this is my first time watching the entire show — I only know a handful of the wrestlers, but I really like Bojack, Cedric Alexander, Bishop Kaun, LaBron Kozone, and Isaiah Broner.

1. “Team North Carolina” Bojack, Manny Lo, Jha’Quan McNair, and Dontay Khalifah vs. “Team DC” Andino, Moses, Mr. Grim, and Olijah Friday. Of these eight, I’ve only seen Bojack and Manny Lo, who have both competed in Deadlock Pro. Bojack is the 350-pounder, and he wore his shiny red gear. All eight brawled at the bell. Bojack hit a massive senton at 3:30. Team DC worked over Manny Lo in their corner. Moses (wearing a green singlet) is a big, thick guy, and he slammed each of his teammates onto Manny.

Bojack got a hot tag and battled Mr. Grim, who is also a bit rotund. Bojack and Moses traded blows; Chris said this was the matchup they wanted to see. Grim slammed the slim Dontay at 6:00, and Grim hit a flip dive to the floor; that’s a big man to do that! Friday hit a TKO stunner. Dontay got a rollup on Friday with his feet on the ropes for the tainted pin! Decent action, and everyone got a chance to hit some spots. I’d like to see more of these six guys I don’t know in some singles action.

Bojack, Manny Lo, Jha’Quan McNair, and Dontay Khalifah defeated Andino, Moses, Mr. Grim, and Olijah Friday at 7:46.

2. Keith Mac and Zuka King vs. Aaron Ehm and Blade Brown. Yeah, I don’t know these four, either. Keith Mac wore a blue singlet and wanted to dance; Zuka King wore generic black trunks and wasn’t having any of his partner’s shenanigans. Mac opened against Ehm, who wore pink trunks and is really, really short. Zuka King entered, and he clocked Ehm with a punch; he’s got a serious demeanor. Brown (purple trunks) finally got in at 4:00 and battled Mac.

Brown and Ehm worked over the veteran Mac in their corner. Zuka got a hot tag at 7:00 and hit some clotheslines, then a DDT on Brown, then a D’Lo-style Sky High for a nearfall. Zuka hit a cheap shot punch on Ehm, and Mac slammed Ehm and pinned him. The commentators believe that Zuka King used a weapon in that cheap shot punch, and Mac was completely unaware of it. A fun oddball teaming with serious King and dancer Mac. None of these four really stood out to me, though.

Keith Mac and Zuka King vs. Aaron Ehm and Blade Brown at 8:27.

* Those first two matches were considered part of the pre-show (but it’s all on the same YouTube video). Bishop Kaun came to the ring to kick off the ‘main show.’ Isaiah Broner confronted him and said that Kaun has been ducking him.

3. Jah-C vs. Darius Lockhart. These two are ring veterans. Jah-C is a bit thicker; he’s wrestled a lot in Minnesota, and he’s had appearances in ROH and AEW Dark with losses to Keith Lee/Swerve, Private Party, Top Flight, and Andrade El Idolo. They traded good standing switches to open. Jah-C shoved Darius shoulder-first into the corner, and he struck the ring post at 3:30. Jah hit a flying kick to the jaw for a nearfall. Darius hit some chops but sold the pain in his shoulder. They traded punches. Darius hit a running knee in the corner for a nearfall at 9:30. They traded rollups; Jah-C had a handful of tights and scored the cheap pin.

Jah-C defeated Darius Blackhart at 10:11.

4. Maya World vs. Aleah James in a women’s tournament match. These two wrestled a year ago in California, with Maya winning. Maya is a regular in the Texas scene and just lost to Diamante in July in ROH and to Megan Bayne in AEW in February; cagematch.net records show this is her 50th match of 2025. Aleah was briefly under an NXT-UK deal and just lost to Trish Adora in an ROH match in July; she previously had AEW/ROH losses to Athena and Hikaru Shida. They shook hands and traded standing switches. They traded forearm strikes. Maya hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a believable nearfall at 4:30.

Aleah nailed a Lungblower to the back, then a Northern Lights Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 6:30. The crowd fired up and was split for both women. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Aleah hit a DDT for a nearfall, but Maya got a foot on the ropes. Maya got a flash rollup and leaned back for added leverage and a clean pin. That was some really good action. They shook hands and hugged.

Maya World defeated Aleah James at 7:53 to advance to the finals later tonight.

* Alexis Littlefoot interviewed Maya; she doesn’t have a match tonight. Maya told her to “stay in your place, because you aren’t even in this tournament.”

* We had a backstage interview with Reyhan Inteus and Zay Vega. They have a match later.

5. Cedric Alexander vs. Ian Maxwell. Yeah, I tuned in for this one; it actually makes three straight nights of me seeing Cedric compete. This was my first time seeing Ian, who is bald but appears to be rather young. They locked up, and Cedric easily tossed the smaller Ian to the mat. He tied up Ian’s left arm and twisted the wrist. Chris asked Swole about the mindset of (her husband) Cedric going into this match. They brawled to the floor, and Cedric slammed him on the ring apron at 3:30.

They brawled along the guardrails, and I can fully see the crowd now. Cedric slammed Ian three more times back-first on the ring apron! “I’m glad that’s not me!” Big Swole said. They got into the ring and Cedric hit a basement dropkick to the back of the head for a nearfall at 6:30. They traded rollups, and Cedric hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Ian fired up and hit some clotheslines and a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall at 10:00. They fought on the ropes, and Ian pushed Cedric to the mat.

Cedric hit a snap German Suplex and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:00, and Alexander was frustrated that he didn’t get the win there. Ian hit a huracanrana for a nearfall. He went for a Meteora, but Ian caught him and dropped him. Cedric nailed the Lumbar Check (backbreaker over his knees) for the clean pin. Good action, and easily the best match so far. Ian offered a handshake, but Cedric kicked his hand away!

Cedric Alexander defeated Ian Maxwell at 13:42.

* Cedric got on the mic and said, “Just another student, another failure. Ian, what the hell have you been doing?” Yahya, a thick kid (a bit like Calvin Tankman but not as heavy) came out. Yahya got on the mic and told Cedric to shut the hell up. Yahya said Cedric tried to embarrass him last month; he’s not mad at Cedric, he’s just disappointed in him. He said, “This Cedric is unrecognizable to us.” Cedric said no one can beat him. That brought out LaBron Kozone, who taunted Alexander, pointing out that he beat Cedric just a few weeks ago in DPW. Commissioner Caprice Coleman then came out. He said the winner of the next match will face Cedric at the next show in October! Cedric sat next to his wife on commentary.

6. LaBron Kozone vs. Yahya. Kozone, 32, has had a great 2025 (think Trick Williams but a bit older), and he carried his Deadlock Pro National Title belt to the ring. An intense lockup to open. Again, Yahya looks a lot like Calvin Tankman, but not as heavy. They brawled to the floor and along the guardrail. Kozone powerbombed Yahya on the edge of the ring frame at 4:00. They got in the ring with Kozone in charge. He hit some spin kicks to the thighs. Yahya hit a powerslam at 6:00, and that fired him up. Yahya hit a release belly-to-belly suplex and a big splash into the corner, then a spear for a nearfall!

Kozone set up for the Ballgame clothesline, but Yahya avoided it, and he hit a Samoan Drop. Kozone hit a top-rope gut-wrench suplex at 8:30, and they were both down. Yahya has impressed me more here than anyone I didn’t know going into this show. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kozone hit a spin kick to the jaw; Yahya hit a jumping knee; Kozone hit an enzuigiri. Nice sequence. Yayha hit his own enzuigiri, then a BIG swanton for a nearfall. (That’s a big man doing a Swanton!) Kozone hit a huracanrana for a nearfall, then a diving forearm to the jaw for a nearfall at 11:00. Kozone hit a rolling Koppo Kick, then the Ballgame clothesline for the pin. That was really good.

LaBron Kozone defeated Yahya at 11:54.

* Kozone and Cedric Alexander glared at each other in the entrance area; no punches were thrown. They’ll meet on October 18, with the winner getting a title shot. An interviewer talked to Yahya, but he ignored the man and headed to the back.

7. Bishop Kaun vs. Isaiah Broner for the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Title. Another match I tuned in for. They brawled to the floor a minute in, and Broner shoved Kaun back-first into the ring post. In the ring, Kaun unloaded some chops in the corner at 3:00, and he hit a superplex. They traded forearm strikes, and Broner hit a sidewalk slam. Broner nailed an F5 Slam for a nearfall at 7:00. Kaun hit a shotgun dropkick and a running Meteora in the corner for a nearfall. Broner hit a spear, and they were both down. Kaun shoved a woman with Broner to the floor. A guy in a black hoodie came out and slammed Broner to the floor! In the ring, Kaun immediately hit a Pedigree on Broner for the tainted pin!

Bishop Kaun defeated Isaiah Broner to retain the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Title at 10:33.

* The man in the hoodie got in the ring and it’s Moses — Kaun’s original partner in Ring of Honor when they were the “Soldiers of Savagery.” Kaun got on the mic and boasted that he’s still the champion. Suge D ran in and chased off Moses and Kaun. Suge D and Broner pushed each other; they aren’t on the same page!

8. “The Uglee Gang” Reyhan Inteus and Zay Vega (w/Chase Coleman, Jordan) vs. Saieve Al Sabah and Treehouse Lee. I don’t know these four; this feels like a weird spot for this match on the show, after some of the bigger names had wrestled. Chase is the son of Caprice Coleman, and he’s an eager late teen or early 20s wanting to join that faction. The commentators said Al Sabah and Lee are legit brothers. Reyhan wore a full-body outfit; he’s tall and hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall at 2:30. Zay is really thin and wore red trunks. The bald, older Treehouse hit a clothesline on the scrawny Vega and kept him grounded.

Sabah hit an Asai Moonsault at 6:00. Jordan pushed Sabah; the ref saw it and ejected him. In the ring, Sabah hit a suplex on Vega and posed before getting a nearfall. The tall Reyhan finally got a hot tag at 9:00 and hit some punches on both brothers. He hit a double sideslam for a nearfall. Sabah put Vega in a Boston Crab, rolled him over, and got a nearfall. Lee hit a low blow on Vega, but Vega got a foot on the ropes at 12:30. The heels chased Chase Coleman. Reyhan hit a chokeslam on the ring apron on Sabah. In the ring, Reyhan hit a running kick on Lee, then a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. This was just so-so. The commentators again wondered if Chase was part of the Gang.

Reyhan Inteus and Zay Vega defeated Saieve Al Sabah and Treehouse Lee at 13:25.

9. Maya World vs. Charity King vs. Savannah Evans vs. Karen Renee in the women’s tournament finale. Charity is another Texas-based wrestler, and she’s been in the NWA. Savannah, of course, was under TNA contract for a while, and it must be reiterated that she is really TALL. I don’t know Karen; she’s a bit heavier and wore red and blue. Caprice (again, he’s GM!) showed off the title belt that is going to the winner. Jazz served as special guest for this match; I like how they are making this match feel special. The bell rang, and we got a “Women’s wrestling!” chant. Savannah tried to hit a double chokeslam, but it got blocked.

Maya and Charity — the Texas women — were suddenly alone, and they traded blows, with Charity hitting a huracanrana and a Pounce! Chris noted that Savannah is 6’0″, and she squared off with Renee. The Texas women jumped back in and attacked them. Karen whipped Maya into a corner at 5:00, and she hit a jumping buttdrop on Maya in the corner, and the crowd collectively groaned at the impact of that move. Maya hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb dive to the floor on two women, and that POPPED the crowd. In the ring, Maya hit a senton on King for a nearfall at 7:00. Karen hit a flying elbow drop for a nearfall. Evans and Karen got up and traded forearm strikes again.

Savannah and Karen fought to the floor with Evans laying in some chops, and she pushed Karen into some speakers. Those two got in the ring and Karen hit some running buttbumps. The Texas duo got back in. After some blows, everyone was down at 12:30. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Karen and Evans were pushed into each other. World hit a Shining Wizard on King. Evans hit a spinebuster and a German Suplex on Maya. Karen hit a rolling leg lariat on Evans at 15:00. Karen set up for a Yokozuna-style Bonzai Buttdrop, but King blocked it. Charity got underneath Karen in the corner and hit a big powerbomb on her! Charity hit a World’s Strongest Slam on Karen for the pin!

Charity King defeated Maya World, Savannah Evans, and Karen Renee in a four-way to become the inaugural ASE Women’s Champion at 16:10.

* King was presented with the title belt and a bouquet of flowers, and she spoke briefly on the mic. She posed as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: I’m glad I watched this whole show! I definitely saw some new faces, and this was a good show overall. I’ll narrowly go with Cedric’s match over Kozone’s match for best, but both were really good. The women in the main event really tried hard, and they earned third-best of the night. Evans has the height and size presence, but as we saw in TNA, she never quite connected with the audience. Renee has size, too, and I’d like for her to look meaner when she’s punishing smaller opponents. I figured either King or Maya was winning; while they are smaller, they are more complete wrestlers. Many congratulations to King on this big win.

Of the wrestlers I didn’t know entering this show, Yahya was the standout. He has the size and the presence, and charisma in the ring. Ian Maxwell looked good against Cedric, too. That tag match shouldn’t have been second-to-last — it didn’t connect with me or the audience. Kaun-Broner was fine, but it was more about the unexpected return of Moses, and it felt like nothing was really decided between them. The first two matches — dubbed the pre-show — are certainly skippable, although I remain high on the DPW duo of Bojack and Manny Lee. I enjoyed the commentary of Chris and Big Swole; I really feel that is important when I don’t know a lot of the wrestlers on a show.