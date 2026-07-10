AEW Dynamite rating: Did MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship deliver big numbers without FIFA World Cup competition?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 773,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was up from last week’s average of 634,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from the previous week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Strong numbers for Dynamite without FIFA World Cup competition. This was the highest viewership total for a Dynamite episode since July 24, 2024. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 691,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo without FIFA World Cup competition. One year ago, on July 9, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 637,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All In Texas go-home show.