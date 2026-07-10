WWE Smackdown results (7/10): Powell’s live review of new WWE Champion CM Punk’s appearance, Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match, Finn Balor vs. Tama Tonga

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,403)

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center

Aired live July 10, 2026, on USA Network and streamed internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show on commentary and set up a video package of Gunther attacking Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk stepping in and beating Sami Zayn to win the WWE Championship on Raw… Wade Barrett was on color commentary…

Nick Aldis stood in the ring. A “CM Punk” chant broke out. Aldis welcomed fans to the show. He announced that he had been reinstated as the Smackdown General Manager. Aldis introduced the new WWE Champion.

CM Punk made his entrance wearing jeans and a t-shirt, and had the WWE Championship around his waist. Punk slapped hands with fans at ringside before going to the ropes and holding up his title belt. Aldis said he was happy that Punk took his call on Monday, and then congratulated him before moving to the corner of the ring.

Punk, who had a black eye, said he missed the fans. Punk said he’d been negotiating with WWE management and NBC Universal for the past few months about moving to Smackdown. Punk credited Aldis for helping with those negotiations. Punk said that when championship opportunities fall out of the sky, he catches them.

Punk said he’s not like other wrestlers or champions. He said he would wrestle on television and defend the belt every chance he gets. He said he calls himself the Best in the World because it puts pressure on him, and there’s a target on his back as the champion.

Punk said that if anyone backstage thinks he has something that belongs to them, come and get it. He said he would defend the title with his blood, sweat, and tears, and he’ll do it all for the fans. Punk said he heard what Sami Zayn said about him on social media and would give him a shot.

Punk said he might regret saying Gunther’s name. Punk said they’re not strangers, and they both remember what happened the last time they wrestled. Punk recalled “going to war” with Finn Balor. Punk said they met in Balor’s home country and then in his hometown of Chicago. Punk said they could do it again on neutral ground. Punk also mentioned Damian Priest before entrance music cut him off, which brought a smile to his face.

Cody Rhodes made his entrance wearing non-wrestling attire and joined Punk inside the ring. Cody examined Punk’s black eye. Cody asked Punk how his eye was. Punk said it looked worse than it felt, but he knew Cody didn’t come out to ask him about his eye. “What do you want to talk about?” Punk asked.

Cody spoke about standard title matches and then the ones that have been building for years. Punk said he and Cody are friends, and he doesn’t want anything to come between their friendship. Punk said he thought it would happen in the main event of WrestleMania, but he doesn’t think they could run away from each other anymore.

Cody recalled that when he was champion, he told Punk to just say when. “When,” Punk said while taking a step forward and going face-to-face with Cody, who responded, “SummerSlam.” Punk and Cody shook hands. Aldis said it looked like the match was official. Punk and Cody continued to shake hands, and one pulled the other closer. They finally stopped shaking hands. Punk exited the ring while keeping an eye on Cody…

Powell’s POV: A pretty straightforward segment to set up Punk vs. Cody for SummerSlam. I was waiting for Sami Zayn or Gunther to interrupt, but it never happened. Punk vs. Cody is a big addition to the SummerSlam card. It will be interesting to see how many SummerSlam tickets are sold over the next week.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Jade Cargill, who was accompanied by B-Fab and Michin, and asked her why she wanted a match with Alexa Bliss. Jade said she’s not responsible for what happens to Bliss. Jade said she could blame Charlotte Flair…

Finn Balor made his entrance while ring announcer Mark Nash introduced him. Tessitore said Balor would face Tama Tonga after the first commercial break… [C]

UFC fighter Dricus du Plessis was shown in the crowd. Tessitore snuck in a plug for Max Holloway’s fight with the Irish fighter who was ordered to pay £206,000 in damages to a woman who accused him of raping her…

1. Finn Balor vs. Tama Tonga (w/Talla Tonga). Tama’s entrance was not televised. Tama was in offensive control heading into an early picture-in-picture break. [C]

Balor put Tama down with a sling blade clothesline and followed up with a shotgun dropkick. Balor went to the ropes for his finisher, but he was distracted by Talla arguing with the referee.

Balor went for the Coup de Grace, but Tama moved. Tama hit his Cut Throat finisher, which led to a near fall. Balor made another comeback and ended up hitting the Coup de Grace for the win…

Finn Balor beat Tama Tonga in 9:50.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Carmelo Hayes, who spoke about his non-title match with Trick Williams. He said this would be his moment to prove that he is Him…

Backstage, R-Truth paid off a bet to Axiom over Team USA’s loss in the World Cup. Nathan Frazer said Americans are better at eating hot dogs, but the Europeans are better at real football.

AAA Tag Team Champions “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar showed up. Erik said he and Ivar were sick of the games. He told Truth to talk to Nick Aldis about their title vs. title match.

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu entered the picture. Jimmy stood up for Truth, and then the War Raiders exited. Jimmy indicated that he was looking for Solo Sikoa. Fatu asked Truth if he’d seen Royce Keys. Truth claimed he’d never seen him before.

Damian Priest entered the picture. Priest said he saw Keys, and he was in the building. Jimmy and Fatu exited. Truth asked Priest why he told Fatu that Keys was there. Priest recalled telling Truth that Keys is not their problem… [C] The SummerSlam graphic was shown for CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship…

Nick Aldis was in his makeshift office on the phone with Sami Zayn. Aldis said Zayn requested the night off for a mental health break, which he granted. Gunther entered the picture. Aldis abruptly ended the call with Zayn. Gunther said he should be in the WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. Gunther said he would give Aldis until the end of the night to fix it. Aldis said he would take it under consideration. Gunther laughed and said, “Consider it well”…

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu stood in the ring. Jimmy called out Solo Sikoa, but Royce Keys made his entrance instead. Keys said Jimmy mentioned his name last week and this week. “So guess what, I brought Royce to that ass,” Keys said. Keys assumed Jimmy was on family business, which he said is starting to affect him.

Jimmy said he and Fatu were on OTC business. Keys said Roman Reigns wasn’t even there. Fatu took the mic and then stared at Keys. Fatu said he and Keys are tight, and they should keep it like that. Fatu said Keys could say anything about anyone else, but he shouldn’t go there when it comes to the OTC.

Jimmy said Keys isn’t part of the family. Keys said blood doesn’t make you family; loyalty does. Keys said Fatu knows he doesn’t have family. Keys said Fatu had been his brother for the last 14 years, and he refused to let him fall. Jimmy warned Keys that he was going to cross a line that he couldn’t come back from.

Keys said he didn’t come there to fight, but it looked like there was a line. Keys stepped forward and said he just crossed that line. Jimmy said “we” while threatening a Bloodline beatdown on Keys. Fatu took the mic again and said there was no “we.” Fatu said he was out and then left the ring.

Jimmy called for Nick Aldis to send out a referee. Jimmy pointed to the imaginary line and tried to suck punch Keys, who blocked it and quickly cleared Jimmy from the ring while a referee was standing on the apron… [C]

Tessitore narrated highlights of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attending premieres for the latest Moana movie. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were shown at one of the premieres, and Cody Rhodes was also shown at one of the events…

2. Royce Keys vs. Jimmy Uso. Keys performed an early vertical suplex before covering Jimmy for a one count. Jimmy rolled to the floor. Keys followed and charged toward Jimmy, who sidestepped him and shoved him into the ring steps.

[Hour Two] Back in the ring, Jimmy performed a top rope crossbody block for a two count. Moments later, Jimmy hit a weak suicide dive and bounced off Keys’ shoulder. Jimmy stood up and tossed Keys over the broadcast table. [C]

Keys scooped up Jimmy and slammed him on the broadcast table twice. Keys hoisted Jimmy up on his shoulder, but Jimmy slipped away and ran him into the ring post. Jimmy called a timeout while leading against the timekeeper’s barricade.

Solo Siko showed up behind Jimmy in the timekeeper’s area. Solo tapped Jimmy on the shoulder, smiled at him, and then punched him. Solo was set to hit Jimmy with a Samoan Spike, but he stopped when he heard entrance music.

Jacob Fatu came out and fought with Solo. Fatu applied the Tongan Death Grip. Fatu tossed Solo over the barricade. In the ring, Jimmy speared a distracted Keys and then pinned him.

Jimuy Uso beat Royce Keys in 9:25.

After the match, Fatu got Solo in the ring and stomped him in a corner of the ring. Keys spun Fatu around and was upset as he spoke off-mic. Fatu looked remorseful until he superkicked Keys. Fatu followed up with a standing senton. Jimmy slid a chair inside the ring. Fatu placed the chair around Solo’s head, who was still seated in the corner. Fatu backed up and ran toward Solo, but then stopped. Fatu told Solo that this was for the family, but next time he won’t stop…

Barrett said the message was that Solo should come to Raw on Monday, so they could speak to him on behalf of Roman Reigns. Tessitore said Raw would be fascinating given what just happened…

Sami Zayn’s social media video from after Raw was shown. Zayn complained that he won the title after 24 years, and then questioned how Punk could walk back in after being gone for months and get a chance. Zayn was censored while calling Punk an MF’er, then said Punk had no business…

Cathy Kelley interviewed CM Punk in a backstage area and asked about Zayn and Gunther’s comments. Punk said he hopes everyone is upset that he’s facing Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Punk said he wants everybody to be upset about it because they can get in line behind Cody and Gunther. Punk said he’d been called much worse, especially on social media, than what Zayn called him.

Punk turned and saw Johnny Gargano planking on a production crate next to him with Candice LeRae standing nearby. LeRae cut a promo on Punk about how Zayn represented hope for them. Punk said he remembered Johnny Wrestling and told him that whatever he was doing wasn’t working. Punk turned and was greeted by Finn Balor, who said he hoped he’d see Punk. “Welcome to Smackdown, champ,” Balor said with a smile…

Alexa Bliss made her entrance with Charlotte Flair… [C]

A sponsored video featured the Fatal Influence trio of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid. The trio spoke confidently about Henley and Reid beating Brie Bella and Paige to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden…

Jade Cargill made her entrance with B-Fab and Michin…

3. Jade Cargill (w/B-Fab, Michin) vs. Alexa Bliss (w/Charlotte Flair). Jade turned and jawed at Charlotte, while Barrett said Jade was being dismissive of Bliss and treating her like a rookie. Bliss took advantage of it briefly, but Jade came right back with a couple of backbreakers. [C]

Jade caught Bliss going for a crossbody block from the middle rope. Bliss slipped away and got Jade in position for her finisher, but Jade powered her up. Bliss slipped away from Jade and superkicked her. B-Fab pulled Bliss down from the floor.

Charlotte clotheslined Jade over the top rope while the referee was distracted, and then Bliss rolled up Jade for a two count. Michin ran over to Flair, who caught her with a kick. B-Fab ran Flair into the ring post. B-Fab climbed onto the ring apron, but Bliss knocked her down with a forearm. Bliss turned into a pump kick from Jade, who followed up with Jaded for the win…

Jade Cargill beat Alexa Bliss in roughly 7:00.

After the match, Jade grabbed a chair. Charlotte hit Jade from behind. B-Fab and Michin attacked Flair, who put them both down. Jade caught Flair with a weak kick. B-Fab and Michin put the boots to Flair. Jade wrapped the chair around Bliss’s left arm and eventually snapped it. Barrett said he suffered an injury like Bliss’s and was out for six months. He called it a disgusting move by Jade…

Powell’s POV: It’s not the first time that WWE has taken advantage of Bliss’s double-jointed elbows. They wisely waited a long time, so it still packs a punch.

Backstage, U.S. Champion Trick Williams was looking for his title belt and assumed that Ricky Saints had stolen it. Lil Yachty showed up and got him to calm down before presenting him with his own legacy edition of the championship. A giddy Trick talked about Yachty getting him a legacy title belt, similar to how John Cena was presented with his own belt back in the day…

Carmelo Hayes made his entrance… [C] A “Did You Know?” graphic listed that Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes have won nine championship titles… The broadcast team recapped the Alexa Bliss injury angle…

Charlotte Flair and two referees helped a crying Alexa Bliss into a trainer’s room… Trick Williams made his entrance with Lil Yachty…

4. U.S. Champion Trick Williams (w/Lil Yachty) vs. Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match. Ricky Saints was shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. Trick threw his backhand pimp slap at Hayes. [C] Hayes jumped from the top rope and performed a DDT on the way down, which led to a two-count.

Hayes blocked a backhand slap, but Trick thrust his hands into Hayes’ throat. Trick hit a leaping neackbreaker for a near fall. Hayes came back with a frog splash for a near fall of his own. Hayes dropped Trick with a kick and then went for another frog splash, but Trick moved. Trick caught Hayes with a kick and covered him for a near fall.

Moments later, both wrestlers were on the floor when Hayes shoved Trick into Yachty. Hayes got Trick back inside the ring and hit him with the First 48. Hayes went up top for his finisher. Baron Corbin popped up on the apron and grabbed Hayes’ wrist before pulling him onto the top rope for the no-contest finish.

U.S. Champion Trick Williams fought Carmelo Hayes to a no-contest in 10:30 in a non-title match.

Corbin attacked Trick and worked him over with punches. Corbin ran Trick through the ropes and into the ring post casing. Corbin put Hayes down with End of Days, then picked up Trick and hit the same move on him. Corbin went to ringside and returned with the new furry title belt. The crowd was actually censored for chanting “holy shit.” Corbin brought the back into the ring and dropped it on Trick before making his exit…

Powell’s POV: A strong return for Corbin. I’m happy to see him back. More importantly, I’m happy to see him back as a serious heel (at least so far). He was saddled with so many bad gimmicks during his past run. Hopefully, the time away and a fresh creative approach will lead to good things for Corbin.

Gunther was shown walking backstage with a smirk on his face. Tessitore recalled Gunther confronting Nick Aldis earlier, and said he would be looking for an answer… [C]

Gunther made his entrance and then called out Nick Aldis, who walked quickly to the ring. Aldis said he had time to think about it and would give Gunther exactly what he wants by giving him CM Punk and Cody Rhodes at Madison Square Garden. Aldis announced Punk and Cody vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Gunther recalled telling Aldis to fix his mistake. Aldis said the only mistake he needed to fix was thinking that Gunther wouldn’t be a giant pain in the ass if he signed him to the brand. Aldis announced to the crowd that the SummerSlam main event would remain Punk vs. Cody for the WWE Championship.

Gunther hit Aldis from behind. Gunther roughed up Aldis and put him in a sleeper hold. Referees and producers ran out and got Gunther to release the hold. Gunther kicked Aldis and then reapplied the sleeper. Gunther exited the ring for a moment, but then he returned and reapplied the sleeper. Gunther released it, threw a couple of elbows at Aldis’s head, and then hooked him in a sleeper on the mat.

Gunther released the hold while the executive producer credits were shown. Gunther grabbed Aldis and locked him in the sleeper. The referees and producers tried to pull Gunther off Aldis.

Cody Rhodes’ entrance music played. Cody came out and removed his jacket. Tessitore prayed that Aldis would be okay and said Gunther had lost his mind. The show ended as Cody was heading toward the ring…

Powell’s POV: The angle seemed rushed when Aldis rushed to the ring a few minutes before the top of the hour, but it came off well. All signs point to Aldis making his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam, which should be a lot of fun. I’m surprised that Aldis isn’t wrestling Drew McIntyre in his first WWE match, but they can always do that match somewhere down the road.

This was looking like a fairly forgettable show, but it finished strong with Baron Corbin’s surprise return and the angle with Gunther and Aldis. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Smackdown for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.