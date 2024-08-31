WWE Bash in Berlin polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show August 31, 2024 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Bash in Berlin poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Bash in Berlin: Vote for the best match Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a strap match Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswwewwe bash in berlin
Be the first to comment