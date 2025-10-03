WWE Smackdown preview: Big tag team main event set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

-Sami Zayn holds another open challenge for the U.S. Championship

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on facing Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel

-Damian Priest in action

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center.