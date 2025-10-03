What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: Big tag team main event set for tonight’s show

October 3, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

-Sami Zayn holds another open challenge for the U.S. Championship

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on facing Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel

-Damian Priest in action

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. Jake Barnett and I swapped coverage this week, so join him for our weekly live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

 

