WWE Smackdown preview: Big tag team main event set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
-Sami Zayn holds another open challenge for the U.S. Championship
-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on facing Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel
-Damian Priest in action
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center.
