WWE Bash in Berlin results: McGuire’s review of Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Title, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a strap match

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)
WWE Bash in Berlin
Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena
Streamed live August 31, 2022 live on Peacock
Our coverage will start with a pre-show match or the beginning of the main card at noonCT/1ET…
CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports
By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)
WWE Bash in Berlin
Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena
Streamed live August 31, 2022 live on Peacock
Our coverage will start with a pre-show match or the beginning of the main card at noonCT/1ET…
Be the first to comment