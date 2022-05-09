05/09 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match, Theory vs. Cody Rhodes for the U.S. Title, RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles, Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop in a non-title match, Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville, Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match, Theory vs. Cody Rhodes for the U.S. Title, RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles, Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop in a non-title match, Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville, Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan, and more (34:14)…

Click here to stream or download the May 9 WWE Raw audio review.

