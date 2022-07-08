WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches set for Friday

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a championship contenders match

-Madcap Moss vs. Theory

Pat McAfee will also be back on commentary after missing this week's show due to a celebrity golf event. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.