MLW Fusion preview: Never Say Never themed edition lineup

March 31, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-Myron Reed vs. Daivari.

-Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch.

Powell’s POV: MLW also announced that Ray Flores will join the broadcast team of Rich Bocchini, Saint Laurent, and Alicia Atout. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.

