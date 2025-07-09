WWE Evolve results (7/9): Vetter’s review of Kali Armstrong vs. Natalya for the Evolve Women’s Championship, Keanu Carver vs. Timothy Thatcher, Chantel Monroe vs. Masyn Holiday

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 19)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed July 9, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone provided commentary. I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so we only have maybe 150 or so people present.

* The show opened with a video package of the feud between Kali Armstrong and Natalya Neidhart. We then saw Natalya arrive at the venue. Kali was also shown walking in.

1. Timothy Thatcher vs. Keanu Carver. They immediately traded forearm strikes, and Stone referenced Thatcher’s background in NOAH. (This will never not feel weird to me!) Thatcher targeted the left arm, and he tied Keanu in a bow-and-arrow at 2:00. Keanu hit a snap suplex, then a fallaway slam for a nearfall. He stomped on Thatcher and kept him grounded, and he applied a Cobra Clutch on the mat; Stone was impressed he knew some submission holds. Carver hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 4:30.

Carver hit a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall. Thatcher hit a series of European Uppercuts, and he locked in a Fujiwara Armbar; Carver reached the ropes. They got to their feet, and Carver hit a Pounce at 6:30. He repeatedly slammed Thatcher’s head on the mat as they were in the ropes, and Keanu was ignoring the ref counting to five! The ref finally called for the bell and awarded the match to Thatcher! Good action.

Timothy Thatcher defeated Keanu Carver via DQ at 6:51.

* Backstage, The Vanity Project was hanging out in the kitchen area. Prime Minister Stevie Turner came up to them. She told them Lince Dorado has a title shot next week, and Jackson Drake needs to sign the contract tonight! [C]

2. Chantel Monroe vs. Masyn Holiday (w/Layla Diggs). How long until Chantel has a new last name? Chantel was in white; Masyn was in black. They are telling a story that Chantel is snooty and doesn’t want to hang out with the other female wrestlers. Basic standing switches early on. Chantel tied her up on the mat. Masyn hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 3:30. Chantel hit a double knees move to the chin and scored the pin. That wrapped up suddenly. Just a so-so match; not bad but nothing flashy, either.

Chantel Monroe defeated Masyn Holiday at 3:52.

* Chantel said with this win, she is leaving Masyn and Layla in the past. She instead is going to focus on the women’s title. However, Kylie Rae came to the ring. Kylie noted she just had the biggest win of her career when she beat Wendy Choo… and she’s also in the conversation for a title shot! That brought out Tyra Mae Steele. Chantel said nobody invited Tyra out here. Tyra said she is now part of the Evolve roster! She also wants the winner of the Kali-Natalya match! Kylie responded, “The line starts behind me.” Chantel hit Kylie. Tyra hit a German Suplex on Chantel and was the last woman standing.

* Backstage, Chuey Martinez was checking on the condition of Timothy Thatcher. Ridge Holland came up to them! He wants the winner of Jackson Drake and Lince Dorado. Tate Wilder, the modern cowboy who has some video packages in recent weeks, came up to them. Tate and Ridge glared at each other.

* Stevie Turner got in the ring, then Lince Dorado, then all the members of The Vanity Project. Dorado and Drake sat down, and Drake was cocky, putting his feet up on the table. Jackson wondered why Stevie “has a personal beef” with him. He told Dorado that there “will be no Lucha House Party” for him. Lince said he was here long before Jackson Drake, and he’ll still be here long after Drake is gone. Dorado vowed to win the title belt. Jackson said “I can afford to be cocky,” because no one backstage can match his star power and charisma. Drake signed the contract.

Dorado told Jackson that he had made the biggest mistake of his life. Dorado said he put a clause in the contract, and Jackson should have read it closely. The Vanity Project is banned from ringside as one stipulation, and any interference from TVP will lead to a title change! “You should have read the fine print, Jackson Drake!” Rosenberg said.

* Backstage, Kendal Grey and Carlie Bright spoke. Carlie said she’ll be cleared this week. Kendal said they’ll track down the attacker.

* Chuey Martinez interviewed Sean Legacy backstage. Legacy said Carver is a bully, and he will stop him!

* After what happened earlier, Kylie Rae vs. Chantel Monroe vs. Tyra Mae Steele will happen next week, as well as Lince Dorado vs. Jackson Drake for the Evolve Title! And just like that, it’s time for the main event!

3. Kali Armstrong vs. Natalya for the Evolve Women’s Title. Natalya wore a Canadian maple leaf-themed red-and-white outfit, not her black shoot fight gear. They locked up, and Kali shoved her. Kali is maybe 1-2 inches taller. Natalya tied her up on the mat and kept Armstrong grounded. Natalya stretched her and applied a surfboard at 2:00. Kali hit a clothesline. Natalya backed her into a corner and hit some punches. Kali applied an abdominal stretch. Natalya hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 4:30. She hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall and tied her in a straitjacket choke and got a nearfall at 6:00.

Natalya hit a running kick for a nearfall. Kali hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 7:30, and she applied a Camel Clutch! Natalya escaped and applied an ankle lock, and the crowd taunted Kali to tap out. Natalya got a few rollups for nearfalls, and she switched to a crossface, but Kali escaped and hit a powerslam at 9:00. Natalya sidestepped a flying shoulder tackle attempt, and she applied a Sharpshooter! The crowd got really loud, but Kali reached the ropes. Kali nailed her flying shoulder tackle and scored the pin. Good match. Kali offered a handshake, but Natalya hugged her.

Kali Armstrong defeated Natalya to retain the Evolve Women’s Title at 10:11.

* Gin Tala ran in the ring, attacked Kali, and shoved her shoulder-first into the ring post. Gin shouted that she was the attacker!

Final Thoughts: Another really good episode. Kali Armstrong has done a great job leading the women’s division, and she looked good here against Natalya. A good opener, too, and I still wonder what led to Carver’s departure from WWE. I also continue to wonder if there was a bunch of footage of the recent cuts that will just never see the light of day… matches with Gallus, Oro Mensah, Javy Bernal, etc., which have been edited out of the program. If I had a complaint, it’s that we didn’t see any of Marcus Mathers, Jack Cartwheel, or Cappuccino Jones.

The episode clocked in at 55 minutes.