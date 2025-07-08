Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episodes 81-82 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Marcus Mathers for the Crown of Glory Title, The New Guys vs. PME in a Road Warrior Cup tournament semifinal match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 81-82)

Taped May 24, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered June 29, 2025, and July 7, 2025, via YouTube.com

These episodes came from the same taping at the South Athletic Broadway Club in suburban St. Louis. Lighting is good, and the crowd is maybe 250-300. Notably, this room has a low ceiling, and the commentators noted that feet sometimes hit the ceiling.

* Also noteworthy that they filmed shows two straight days and were having a tag team tournament. So some of these matches may have taken place at the Saturday taping, and others at the Sunday event.

Episode 81

1. Davey Bang vs. Vert Vixen in an intergender match. A commentator said each of their slated opponents couldn’t make it to this show, so this was just thrown together. I think Vert might be taller! Right on cue, a commentator said she might have the size advantage. They locked up, and she hit an armdrag. She knocked him down with a shoulder block at 1:30. She hit an elbow drop for a nearfall. She backed him into a corner and hit some chops. She was on the apron; he dropkicked her to the floor, then he hit a plancha onto her at 3:30. A commentator said this is Vert’s Glory Pro debut, which is a bit of a surprise.

In the ring, Bang hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall, and he slowed her down with a headlock on the mat. He hit a handspring-back-elbow for a nearfall at 5:00. He hit some Yes Kicks. She caught a leg and she hit a forearm strike. Vert hit a rolling stunner. She nailed an Exploder Suplex and a Helluva Kick, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:00. (These guys either don’t know the move names or are just quiet.) She got a rollup for a nearfall, and they traded rollups. Bang hit a German Suplex; she hit her own German Suplex, then a second one!

Vert hit an enzuigiri; he hit a jumping knee. They hit simultaneous clotheslines and were both down at 9:00. They both got to their knees before the 10-count, and they traded forearm strikes while on their knees. He hit a spear through the ropes, then a Death Valley Driver into the corner for a nearfall at 10:30. Bang held her wrists and stomped on her chest and got booed! She hit a running knee to his chin. He hit a superkick, and he applied a front guillotine choke. Vert hit a brainbuster for the pin! A highly entertaining back-and-forth match.

Vert Vixen defeated Davey Bang at 11:47.

* Outside, “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley walked with their tag belts across their shoulders. They won on day one of the tag tournament and are confident going into day two.

2. Kody Lane vs. Marcus Mathers for the Crown of Glory Title. WWE ID prospect Marcus Mathers is seemingly everywhere all at once; he wore new gray pants. My heart sank when the announcer said this was a title match because that tells me who is winning. Kody wore shiny red bib overalls. Standing switches to open; I don’t know if these two have touched before. Basic reversals on the mat. Mathers hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. They went to the floor, where Mathers dropped Kody back-first across the guardrail! Ouch!

In the ring, Mathers snapped Kody’s fingers, planted a knee in the back, and kept Kody grounded. Kody backed him into a corner and hit a series of gut punches. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 8:30. Kody hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall; we had a 10-minute call that was almost spot-on! Kody hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Mathers, then his one-footed Lionsault, and they were both down. Mathers hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 12:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Kody hit a shotgun dropkick, and he flipped Marcus face-first to the mat at 14:30, and they were both down again. Mathers hit a second-rope Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall, then a version of a One-Winged Angel for a nearfall at 16:30! Nice! They traded rollups. Mathers hit a superkick and his mule kick. Kody nailed a Buckle Bomb, then a top-rope senton splash for the pin. A very good match.

Kody Lane defeated Marcus Mathers to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 19:07.

Episode 82

1. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Marcus Mathers. Well… I said they would have matches from both days! So, this was clearly a day after Episode 81 occurred. Parnell hit some punches early. Marcus hit a quick kick, got a cover, and Parnell went to the floor to regroup. Parnell dropped Marcus throat-first on the guardrail at 2:00, and he took control. Parnell jawed at the fans. Marcus got back into the ring, but Warhorse repeatedly stomped on him. Mathers fired up and hit some flying forearms, then a second-rope fadeaway stunner, then the Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:00.

Jake hit a powerbomb, but he missed a top-rope elbow drop. Mathers hit a superkick, then his swinging version of a One-Winged Angel for a nearfall at 9:30. (I’ve never seen him do that move before, and he did it two straight nights here in St. Louis!) Parnell nailed a flip dive through the ropes and barreled onto Marcus on the floor, and they were both down. They dove back into the ring to avoid a countout, and they traded forearm strikes. Warhorse hit a Buckle Bomb. He went for a top-rope elbow drop, but Marcus blocked it and got a rollup for a nearfall. Marcus hit his Canadian Destroyer, then a fisherman’s buster for the pin! Nice!

Marcus Mathers defeated Jake Parnell at 13:15.

* Backstage, “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia talked about their second-round opponents in the Road Warrior Cup. That’s coming up next!

2. “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley vs. “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia in a semifinal match. Stanley has since suffered a major injury and is out of action. A commentator noted that PME won this tournament a year ago. Stanley and Marino opened with some really fast-paced reversals. They both went for dropkicks and had a standoff. Bosche and Philly entered at 2:00. TNG hit some quick team moves on Philly, and Stanley hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall.

PME began working over Bosche in their corner. Stanley got a hot tag at 6:00 and speared them both in the corner and an enzuigiri on Collins. Bosche hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Marinoo hit an enzuigiri on Bosche. Stanley hit a spear. Bosche hit a leaping axe kick, and suddenly everyone was down at 7:30. They somewhat messed a spot but they kept going. Philly hit a senton with Marino getting the nearfall. Stanley got a rollup and flash pin on Collins. A good match, but these two teams have had better prior bouts against each other. The New Guys move to the finals!

Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley defeated Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia at 9:15 to advance to the finals.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining pair of shows. If you are bringing in one of the top rising indy stars in Mathers, yes, it makes total sense to give singles matches to Kody Lane and Jake Parnell. Lane-Mathers was the best of these four matches. I’m well familiar with all the wrestlers that appeared over these four matches, and I’ve praised all of them. Vert and Bang both made my list last fall of wrestlers WWE should sign (on that same list, I also had Mathers, who did get the ID contract). Episode 81 was 43 minutes, while Episode 82 was 33 minutes.