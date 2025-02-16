Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 66 results: Vetter’s review of Crown of Glory Champion “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Champion Kody Lane in a title vs. title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events and tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 66)

Taped January 4, 2025 in St. Louis, Missouri at Delmar Hall

Premiered February 14, 2025 via YouTube.com

I thought they were skipping a week as no new episode dropped last Sunday. This is the fourth episode from a new taping. Reed Duthie is back on commentary. This is their smaller venue they use, and the crowd is only 80-100. Lighting over the ring is really good; it’s vastly improved since they started airing episodes.

* The show opened with footage of Kody Lane vs. Ricky Starks from last month, which ended when “Warhorse” Jake Parnell interfered.

* It was noted the next taping is Feb. 16 (today!); no wonder they opted to release the episode this week after all. Our one match today was the main event of the taping.

1. Crown of Glory Champion “Warhorse” Jake Parnell vs. Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Champion Kody Lane in a title vs. title match. Duthie noted these two have met multiple times before. They immediately traded punches and fast reversals. Jake avoided a senton, slapped Kody, and rolled to the floor. In the ring, Kody hit the senton at 1:30. They went right back to the floor and fought at ringside. Jake powerbombed him into the ring post at 3:00! In the ring, Jake hit a twisting suplex for a nearfall and he barked at the fans and the referee. He hit a basement dropkick at 5:30 and remained in charge. They fought onto the stage, where Kody hit a suplex and they were both down at 7:30.

In the ring, Kody hit a Lionsault Press, then a one-footed Lionsault off the top rope, and he was fired up. Kody likely has a broken nose and was bleeding. Parnell hit a German Suplex at 9:30 and a hard clothesline, then a Tiger Bomb (butterfly powerbomb.) Parnell set up for a Jay Driller but Kody blocked it. Kody nailed a second-rope fallaway slam at 11:00, with Jake rolling to the floor. Back in the ring, Jake applied a crossface; Duthie noted that Parnell’s arms were over Kody’s injured nose. Jake hit a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall at 13:00. He hit a huracanrana and a hard clothesline, then a flip dive to the floor actually knocking over a guardrail link and landing on fans in the front row at 14:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Jake hit a Jay Driller, then the Hail To The King top-rope elbow drop for a believable nearfall at 16:30. Kody ran the length of the apron and hit a senton to the floor. He rolled Jake into the ring and nailed a top-rope senton for a believable nearfall, then a Buckle Bomb. Jake hit a second Hail To The King for a nearfall at 19:30, and he reapplied a crossface, but Kody got a foot on the ropes. An irate Warhorse hit the referee in the back and knocked him out, and he repeatedly stomped on him! Warhorse grabbed a title belt. Kody ducked being hit by the title belt, but Jake hit a DDT onto the belt for a believable nearfall at 21:30. Jake again hit the ref from behind. Kody hit Jake with another belt! We had no ref; he eventually came to and made a two-count for Kody. Jake hit a low blow mule kick, so Kody hit a low blow uppercut, then Kody hit a Jay Driller onto a title belt for the pin! New champion!

Kody Lane defeated “Warhorse” Jake Parnell to win the Crown of Glory Title and retain the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title at 23:43.

Final Thoughts: A very good match that despite its length, it never dragged. These two clearly know each other well and delivered a strong match. I assumed Kody wasn’t losing his Alpha-1 belt on a show in the U.S., but I fully expected this match to end in a double DQ, especially when both men started hitting each other with low blows and title belts. Even when Kody was handed the title… I kept waiting for someone to overrule it and throw out the win.

Another fairly short episode, clocking in at just 38 minutes. Thus, I will repeat myself and say they could have ended this show with a handful of vignettes and backstage interviews. Tell us what the other stars of the promotion have been up to lately. Definitely a match to check out, though.