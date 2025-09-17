Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episodes 87-88 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Donovan Dijak for the Crown of Glory Title, Dak Draper vs. Shazza McKenzie

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 87-88)

Taped July 27, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, at Casa Loma Ballroom

Premiered September 7-14, 2025, via YouTube.com

The lighting is good, and the crowd was perhaps 250-300. These are the final matches from that taping.

Ascend, Episode 87

1. Shimbashi vs. Rahim De La Suede vs. Dante Pharoah vs. Myung-Jae Lee. Shimbashi is from the New Texas Pro scene; I don’t recall seeing him here before. Lee comes from the Canadian scene; I see him on most C*4 shows out of Ottawa. Rahim is a thin Black man, and he’s a really over babyface right now. I think I’ve seen Dante before, but I don’t know him as well as the others; he rolled to the floor at the bell and was booed. With his chiseled jaw, he reminds me of R-Truth, but with blond dreadlocks. In the ring, Shimbashi put Pharaoh on his shoulders and spun him. Suede hit a dropkick at 2:00 and celebrated.

On the floor, Shimbashi put Rahim gut-first on the guardrail and hit a running knee on him. In the ring, Dante hit a suplex. Shimbashi missed a senton, but he hit a German Suplex on Dante. Rahim missed a spear in the corner and struck the ring post. Lee hit a top-rope flying Meteora. Dante hit a running Death Valley Driver at 5:30. Dante and Rahim traded forearm strikes, and Dante hit some rolling German Suplexes. Shimbashi hit a Lumbar Check-style move to the chest on Rahim. Lee sprayed mist in Dante’s eyes! In the ring, Rahim hit a running Cave-In stomp and pinned Dante. That was a sprint.

Rahim De La Suede defeated Shimbashi, Myung-Jae Lee, and Dante Pharaoh at 7:08.

* Footage aired of Dan the Dad confronting Moses the Deliverer at a recent show.

2. Kody Lane vs. Donovan Dijak for the Crown of Glory Title. Kody has been a good champion here, but like just about everyone, he’s giving up a lot of height and overall size to Dijak. Lane hit a senton for a nearfall. Dijak stomped on him in the corner and kept Kody grounded. They went to the floor, where Dijak hit a back-body drop at 3:30 with Kody’s feet landing on the stage, but Kody’s shoulders fell to the wooden floor. Ouch! Dijak got back in the ring and got a nearfall. The commentators said the “air was taken out of the room” as fans were concerned about Lane after that landing. Dijak whipped him into a corner and remained in charge.

Dijak blocked a sunset flip and hit an elbow drop at 6:00 and remained in charge. Kody hit a basement dropkick to the face, and he was fired up. He hit a clothesline into the corner. Kody hit a dive through the ropes and a slingshot elbow drop into the ring for a nearfall at 8:30. Lane hit his Lionsault Press, then a one-footed Lionsault for a nearfall. They fought on the middle rope, and Dijak nailed a chokeslam to the mat for a nearfall at 11:30; he stood and yelled at the ref. Dijak hit a flip dive to the floor on Lane!

They fought up onto the entrance stage. Lane put Dijak on his back and hit a Death Valley Driver on the stage at 14:00! Ouch! They got in the ring, where Kody hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Dijak hit a kick for a nearfall, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, then a DVD for a nearfall. He hit a moonsault, but Kody kicked out on the one-count at 17:00. Kody hit a piledriver for a nearfall. This crowd was hot now, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Lane hit a Frankensteiner, then a top-rope flying senton to the back for the pin. “What a match!” a commentator said. The other one called it “an all-time instant classic!”

Kody Lane defeated Donovan Dijak to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 19:04.

* Jake Something immediately hit the ring and confronted Kody. Jake told the crowd this will be the last time the crowd sees Kody hold the title, because he’s taking on Lane at the October show. He vowed he’s taking it back to Michigan with him and he’s never returning to defend it!

Ascend, Episode 88

1. Dak Draper vs. Shazza McKenzie. Maybe a year ago, Shazza enlisted Draper to beat up another female wrestler for her. Draper comes out to “How You Remind Me” by Nickelback. Dak is a legit 6’4″ and Shazza is closer to 5’3″, so this is going to be a pretty absurd size difference. Dak got on the mic and said Shazza has “been a pain in my side” for two years. She rolled him up for a nearfall as he was still speaking, and we’re underway. She hit a huracanrana that sent him to the floor, then she dove onto him, but he caught her. “I don’t know what the booking committee expected,” a commentator said, as Dak walked around the ring area with her still in his arms, before he slammed her back-first on the apron.

They got in the ring, and he kept her grounded. Dak hit a knee drop to her face at 2:30. He scooped her up and slammed her face-first to the mat. She got another flash rollup. He dropped her snake-eyes on the top turnbuckle at 5:00 and paused to jaw at the crowd. Shazza tied his arms in the ropes, and she hit a series of Yes Kicks to his chest while she was standing on the apron. She hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. He clocked her with a punch and got a nearfall at 7:00. He came off the ropes, but she grabbed his head and hit a stunner, then she rolled him up for the flash pin. That stunner didn’t quite ‘land’ as good as they wanted it to.

Shazza McKenzie defeated Dak Draper at 7:49.

* Backstage, Moses the Deliverer was upset. He’s focused on himself now.

2. Moses the Deliverer vs. Dan the Dad. Moses jawed at Dan and eventually shoved him; Dan charged at him and chased him around ringside. They got in the ring, and Moses stomped on him and took control. They traded chops. Dan clotheslined him to the floor at 2:00. They fought on the ring apron, and Moses hit a uranage onto the apron. In the ring, Moses hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Dan hit a Helluva Kick at 5:30, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Moses hit a nice Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) for a nearfall at 7:00, then an enzuigiri. Moses went under the ring, got a chair, and struck Dan with it, causing the DQ.

Dan the Dad defeated Moses the Deliverer via DQ at 9:10.

Final Thoughts: That Dijak-Lane match was really good. Lane has looked good in just a handful of AEW matches. (He has at least one AEW match under a different name, too.) I really don’t see the point in having a Draper-Shazza match. If it had been a legit fight, he could have killed her. The other two matches were fine.

As I noted above, these were the final set of matches from that July taping. Hopefully, another episode will come out next week from a new taping. Again, all these Glory Pro episodes can be found on YouTube.