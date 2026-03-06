WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Championship match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Rhea Ripley addresses her WWE Women’s Championship match against Jade Cargill

-Carmelo Hayes holds a U.S. Championship open challenge

-Randy Orton opens the show

-New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend hold a celebration

-Tag Team Turmoil for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: WWE previously advertised Jade and Ripley meeting face-to-face, but it looks like that’s been changed. Smackdown will be live from Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).