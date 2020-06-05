WWE Total Bellas and Matt Striker’s “Labor Of Love” on Fox viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE’s Total Bellas reality show delivered 411,000 viewers for E! on Thursday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 447,000 viewership mark attained by last week’s episode.

-The “Labor Of Love” reality show that includes pro wrestling personality Matt Striker drew 915,000 viewers in the overnight numbers. Last week’s edition scored 1.089 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Total Bellas finished 41st in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings on Thursday. That’s a big drop from last week, but cable news shows have been dominant due to world events. The Labor Of Love continued to performed poorly compared to other network programming in all demographics.



