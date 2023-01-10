1/10 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of New Year’s Evil featuring Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Title, 20-woman battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title, The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher, Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo, Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker, gauntlet match for an NXT Tag Team Title shot

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired January 10, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] The show started out with a teaser where Andre Chase was previewing the advertised New Years Evil matches. Thea Hail said she was nervous to compete in the 20 woman battle royal. Chase gave Hail an inspirational speech. The Chase U students ended the segment all cheering on Thea…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee joined the commentary table for the opening match…

1. Tony D’Angelo (w/Channing Lorenzo) vs. “Hard Justice” Dijak. Both men started the match at ringside with a hard hitting brawl. Eventually, they took their brawl to the ring. After a backpack slam, D’Angelo go t a two count. Dijak backdropped Tony to get the upper hand. D’Angelo ended Dijak’s momentum by dumping Dijak and himself to ringside with a lariat. Dijak tried to toss Tony into the barricade, but Stacks took the bullet and blocked the barricade with his body. Tony punched Dijak to the ground heading into Picture-in-picture.[c]

John’s Thoughts: I can’t tell what it is, but there’s a streak of something on the back of Tony’s white shirt? Is that Dijak’s spray tan? The combined downside of excessive spray tan and a white shirt.

During the picture-in-picture break, Dijak had handcuffed Stacks to a ringpost to get him out of the match. Dijak worked on Tony with a cravate. Tony escaped, gave Dijak right arms, and a spinebuster for a two count. Dijak adjusted his weight to block a Fisherman Spuplex. Dijak worked on Tony with shorthand CQC combo. Dijak hit D’Angelo with a sitout chokeslam for a two count.

A “This is Awesome” chant ensued. Stacks stood up and said he’d take another bullet for Tony. Stacks said he’s doing it for “my boss”. Tony shoved Stacks away and said “I’m not your boss, I’m family”. Tony took the bullet for Stacks by eating Dijak’s Cyclone Boot for the loss.

Dijak defeated Tony D’Angelo via pinfall in 10:04.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Toxic Attraction, who talked about potentially winning the 20 woman battle royal…

John’s Thoughts: Methodical brawl, but it was good for what it was. Hard to invest in either guy though because Dijak is just off to a fresh start as a new heel, and Tony D’Angelo is a heel coming off a big injury. The ending was a bit weird. Not only was it melodramatic, but are they also turning Tony babyface? Seems a bit forced.

The Creed Brothers made their entrances. Sanga then made his entrance by himself with a mic. Brutus said he doesn’t care what Sanga has to say. Sanga said Veer isn’t here this week, but he is willing to honor their scheduled match two on one. Julius said this feud is about respect, but Veer can’t respect them by not showing up?

Suddenly, former WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal showed up and clubbed the Creed Brothers from behind. Sanga and Jinder beat down the Creeds. Jinder left one Creed Brother lying with a Kalas. Jinder took the mic and said while Veer and Sanga fight with respect, Jinder Mahal doesn’t…

Pretty Deadly were curling their hair backstage. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston walked in and said since the Creed vs. Indus Sher match was cancelled, Pretty Deadly’s gauntlet was next. Pretty Deadly started derolling their hair curlers and headed to the ring. Woods said he was confused because he thought Pretty Deadly always had straight hair…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Eh? Mixed thoughts leaning negative. On one hand, I was looking forward to the fight between two hoss teams. Weird that Veer that poofed away without an explanation (was it due to the injury recently or booking retcon?). The other thing I don’t like is Jinder Mahal being added to their act. Sanga is extremely charismatic and Veer was starting to find his stride in that department as the swave intellectual. Jinder has proven to be a charisma vacuum that drags down the acts he’s a part of. Maybe a run in Developmental would do the former WWE World Champ good, but so far I’m not excited for whatever they have in store (to Jinder’s credit, he was a standout on the original NXT and had good mic skills back then). I’d be disappointed if Jinder takes away spotlight from the promising Indus Sher duo.

Sanga and Jinder were in the Performance Center break room. Jinder left and Sanga was approached by his best friend Valentina Feroz. Feroz asked Sanga what was up with the new Sanga. Sanga said he’s just doing it for himself and his brothers. Sanga left. Feroz was approached by Elektra Lopez and told Feroz that maybe it’s time for Feroz to fight for herself…

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince made their entrance to new WWE produced music. They talked about hand picking their opponents for the gauntlet. Their first opponents were calling themselves “The Rockers”. Not Shawn Michaels and Marty Janetty. Two enhancement wrestlers we’ve seen in NXT before…

2. “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince vs. Brian Williams and Jimmy Jackson. Prince knocked one guy off the apron. Wilson hit the other with an assisted gutbuster. Pretty Deadly hit the guy with Spilled Milk for the win.

Pretty Deadly defeated Brian Williams and Jimmy Jackson via pinfall in 0:30.

Woods and Kingston walked out and said they weren’t going to let Pretty Deadly get off the hook that easily. Kofi said they have two actual tag teams able to come out now. The first are Enofe and Blade. Enofe now wears long sleeved under armor, and a du rag…

3. “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Enofe and Blade swarmed Pretty Deadly with quick strikes. Enofe and blade hit Pretty Deadly with stereo flip dives. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Enofe took a hot tag and planted both opponents with spinebusters. Enofe gave Wilson a running knee for a two count. Prince tagged in. Wilson gave Enofe a jawbreaker. Wilson gave Enofe an assisted gutbuster to give Prince a nearfall on Enofe. After brawling to the top, Prince hit Enofe with a Superplex, but Blade went coast to coast and was the legal man to hit Prince with a Frog Splash for a two count.

Enofe and Blade hit Wilson with their finisher. Wilson broke up Blade’s pin. Blade rolled up Prince with a Small Package. Kit Wilson pushed over the rollup to give Pretty Deadly the win.

Pretty Deadly defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade via pinfall in 7:55

New Day announced Briggs and Jensen as the next opponents. Briggs and Jensen were left lying in Gorilla Position. Pretty Deadly were happy that their opponents were beat down. Suddenly, the Gallus Boys Mark Coffey and Wolfgang made their entrance. New Day allowed them to take the place of Briggs and Jensen.

4. “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince vs. “Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. Gallus dominated at ringside. Mark hit Prince with a Half and Half suplex. Gallus hit Prince with a Enzuigiri and Body Slam combo to give Wolfgang the pin over Prince.

Gallus defeated Pretty Deadly via pinfall in 1:11.

Julius Creed was arguing with Ivy Nile about how he and Brutus are always getting jumped. Julius said he needs to knock Jinder’s teeth down his throat. Nile then said she had to get ready for the battle royal…

Gallus confronted New Day at the top of the ramp…

The new years countdown vignette aired…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good fun gauntlet that keeps Pretty Deadly on their entertaining chase to get a title shot from New Day. The start with the Rocker Jobbers was fun. Enofe and Blade can always be trusted upon for a good match. Gallus coming back was a nice surprise and adds another good hoss team to the NXT tag division. Their time away definitely helps since they came into NXT US eating losses as a weekly basis.

The show cut to a cinematic at Apollo Crews’s cafe. Instead, it was Carmelo Hayes writing in a diary about how he’s “Him.”. For some reason, Trick Williams was wearing a lucha mask. Melo told Trick to take that thing off because it looks stupid. Trick said he was trying to figure out how Axiom can see in a mask. Trick and Melo talked about how they’re taking down Crews. Trick said they will speak it into existance. Trick and Melo clapped coffee cups…

John’s Thoughts: Trick and Melo do a great job in these cinematic promos. Doesn’t matter if it’s in a barber shop or a diner, they’re money.

The returning Tiffany Stratton made her entrance to new elaborate entrance music. It was now fashion model themed. She took the mic and said everyone must miss her. She said the women’s locker room is sweating because the biggest star in NXT is back. She said she can’t blame them. She talked about picking up the business quicker than everyone.

She said while on the shelf for 5 months she saw everyone fail to live up to Tiffany Stratton. She said no body has her skill or style. She said the center of the universe is back…

John’s Thoughts: As expected, the mystery vignettes were for Tiffany. That’s not a bad thing as it built up hype for her return. Looking forward to see her step things up on the card. She’s right, she really picked up wrestling quick and is on the right track to being the next big WWE female star. I’ve compared her quick acclimation to wrestling to that of Bianca Belair.

A Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller hype vignette aired…[c]

The unseen interviewer caught up wtih Katana Chance and Kayden carter who talked about wanting to make history as tag team champions. The interviewer tried to interview Tiffany Stratton but Stratton brushed him away…

[Hour Two] Entrances for the NXT Championship match aired at the top of the hour. Alicia Taylor handled the formal in-ring championship introductions…

5. Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship. The crowd gave Breakker and Waller dueling chants. Waller started the match by running around the ring, but Breakker got Waller under control with a shoulder tackle. Breakker hit Waller with a delayed Vertical Suplex and Standing Moonsault. Joseph noted that he was just informed that Jinder Mahal vs. Julius Creed was booked for later in the show.

Waller reversed a powerslam into a Tornado DDT to end Breakker’s rally. Waller worked on Breakker with clinch cravaate knees. Waller bout Breakker in a Guillotine Choke with a body scissors. Breakker deadlifted out of the submission. Waller quickly reversed Breaker into a back suplex for a two count. Breakker gave Waller a few release suplexes to toss Waller all around the ring. Waller turned things around with a power Irish Whip.

Waller speared Breakker into the 2nd turnbuckle and the turnbuckle fell apart. Waller laughed as referees ran out to repair the ring. The show cut to picture-in-picture. [c]

The replay showed that the referees managed to use the break time to get the buckle locked back in. Breakker put Waller in a Fujiwara Armbar. Waller got to the bottom rope for the break. Breakker no sold Waller’s right arms and returned fire. Waller took down Breakker with a lariat. Waller mocked Breakker by putting Breakker in the Steiner Recliner. Breakker deadlifted Waller and hit Waller with a Judo Toss. Breakker rallied with shoulder tackles and a spinebuster.

Booker talked bout taking that combo before from Bron’s dad. Breakker hit Waller with a top rope bulldog. Waller rolled to ringside to block a spear. Waller hit Breakker with a jawbreaker. Waller was running at Breakker with his finisher. Breakker saw the move coming, so Waller converted to a leaping knee strike. Waller went for his tightrope elbow drop, but he tripped to ringside because another buckle broke. Waller grabbed the fallen rope and the referee counted to 10 for the countout.

Bron Breakker defeated Grayson Waller via countout in 12:22.

Referees ran out to check on Waller and repair the turnbuckle…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Roxanne Perez about who she predicts to win the battle royal. Perez said she thinks it’ll be Cora Jade. Perez then chuckled and said she hopes anyone but Cora winning. She said she can see anyone winning. McKenzie pointed out Gigi and Jacy going after her for revenge. Perez said they’re threats too. Perez then ended the promo by saying only one woman can win…

The show cut to a hype package for the Hank Waller vs. Charlie Dempsey match (odd match to give a hype package to)…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Ok, the Waller vs. Breakker booking was better than expected. I was confused as to why they were seemingly treating Waller like a stepping stone. Having him look weak last week and booking him at the beginning of the 2nd hour rather than the main event. I see what they’re going for and that they’re presumably building towards Breakker vs. Waller at the arena PLE. This was more of an angle to logically stretch the feud. Happy to see that because Waller has been one of Breakker’s better opponents and deserves more than just being a filler opponent. I still think Waller is getting crushed and Breakker will face “Him.” Carmelo Hayes at Staples Center on Mania Weekend. Hey, I wouldn’t mind if Waller takes the title either. He’s a hard worker and definitely deserves a title run.

Apollo Crews was in the locker room watching Trick and Melo’s diner promo on his tablet. Axiom showed up in a purple mask and tan turtleneck. Axiom thanked Apollo for the assist last week. Crews was ranting about how annoying Trick and Melo are. Axiom pointed out that he’s annoyed too and he joked you can see it on his face. Apollo laughed because he can’t see Axiom’s face. Crews and Axiom agreed to align to even up the numbers against Trick and Melo…

Drew Gulak and Hank Walker were already in the ring. Charlie Dempsey made his entrance…

6. Hank Walker (w/Drew Gulak) vs. Charlie Dempsey. Walker managed to hit Dempsey with a Shoulder Breaker for a two count. Dempsey tangled Walker in the ropes and worked on him with holds. Walker tackled Dempsey through the ropes to end Charlie’s rally. Hank tossed Carlie back in the ring. Charlie tripped up Hank and grinded Hank’s face into the bottom rope. A tweet aired by Shawn Michaels with him saying he’ll deal with the awkward finish of the Breakker vs. Waller.

Booker called Dempsey a “Hooker” because he hooks holds. Dempsey put Walker in a Bow and Arrow stretch. Walker grabbed the bottom rope for the break. Walker manage to lock Dempsey into a Juji Gatame. Walker managed to lock the move in and drag Dempsey into the center. Dempsey did a flip to escape the move. Dempsey put Walker back in the bow and arrow with a kne to the back. Dempsey did a roll to place Walker in the center of the ring in the submission. Walker tapped out.

Hank Walker defeated Charlie Dempsey via submission in 4:34.

Gulak checked in on Walker in the ring. Gulak also nodded in approval in Dempsey’s direction…

John’s Thoughts: A fun story here. Also, not gonna lie, I chuckled when Booker called Dempsey a “Hooker” that hooks holds. Walker’s still green, but his normal-guy charisma really works for him and makes him stand out amongst over-the-top personalities of WWE. I’m a fan of Doppelganger Seth Rogen. Walker actually looked good here. It also looks like that Baby Regal has inherited his daddy’s ability to make his opponents look good. He’s also slowly evolving to his dad look-wise week to week. It still looks like Drew Gulak is going to break Hank’s heart any week now.

Sol Ruca was practicing handstands backstage (she has that awesome looking handstand finisher). Alba Fyre then approached Sol Ruca and challenged Ruca to a match to run back the match that Isla Dawn took from them a few weeks ago. Ruca agreed…

A Tyler Bate re-introduction highlight vignette aired. They then cut to a promo where he said he’s been resting to reflect. He said he’s going to come back to NXT and this time he’s staying…

The show cut to “NXT_Anonymous”, the creepy stalker from last week, who was creeping on Scrypts this time. This time NXT_Anonymous had a male sounding voice filter. Scrypts was doing some creeping himself, putting a envelope in Oro Mensah’s bag…

John’s Thoughts: Scrypts-ception? We’re getting some creepy Scrypts on Scrypts action.

Entrances for the next match took place…

7. Jinder Mahal (w/Sanga) vs. Julius Creed. Julius ran in and beat up Jinder to start the match. Julius tossed Mahal around the ring. Julius dumped Jinder to ringside heading into picture-in-picture.[c]

Jinder went high risk. Julius jumped to the top rope to hit Jinder with a superplex. Jinder came back with a throat punch. Jinder hit Julius with snake eyes and a basement dropkick for a two count. Jinder worked on Julius with his signature methodical offense. Julius was bleeding from the mouth. Julius tried to mount a comeback, but he was taken down by Jinder’s knee.

Julius reversed Jinder into a T Bone Suplex. Julius rallied back with running forearms and a twisting T-Bone Suplex for a two count. Jinder gave Julius rapid elbows, but Julius fought through and hit Jinder with a Cartwheel Death Valley Driver. Sanga got on the apron to distract Julius. The distraction allowed Jinder to avoid a beautiful looking Shooting Star Press. Jinder hit Julius with a Yakuza Kick and Khllas for the win.

Jinder Mahal defeated Julius Creed via pinfall in 9:52.

John’s Thoughts: Again, eh? It was ok, but not standout. Sorta that slow Heel-Triple H pace. I’m just trying to see the net positives of tacking Jinder Mahal to the Indus Sher and Creeds program? First of all, he’s one of the guys I would not say is a former world champion until he rebuilds himself. Second, I honestly feel like he just drags down everyone around him. He drags down the Creeds. He drags down Veer Mahan, because even when you strip away everything, Veer was a celebrity in India and even had a Disney Movie made about his journey to America. Sanga is a Bollywood star which he talked about last week, and is a way better pro wrestler all around than Jinder, notably on the mic. I’m praying this works, but so far I’m not convinced. I’m totally praying they prove me wrong. I want that.

Fallon Henley and Kiana James were checking on Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen who were hurt in the medical room. Briggs said taht Gallus are a bunch of sons of bitches. Jensen pointed out them probably being mad from their bar themed match a few months ago. Henley talked about how she actually thinks its weird seeing James lovey-dovey and hanging on Jensen’s arm. Henley and James left to the next match with James hoping Jensen gets better…

Cora Jade made her entrance…[c]

A vignette aired to introduce another woman coming over from NXT UK. Her name is Stevie Turner. Her gimmick is she’s a Twitch streamer. She cut a promo from her webcam twitch style about how she’s always two steps ahead from everyone…

John’s Thoughts: WWE goes from banning Twitch streams to doing a Twitch streamer gimmick. What a turn around. That said. Who knows if that will stick now that the Evil King Vince is back?

The following matches were announced for next week: Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Axiom and Apollo Crews and Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Gallus.

Most of women were already in the ring. Zoey Stark got a televised entrance…

8. 20-Woman Battle Royal to earn a future NXT Women’s Title Shot. Lyra Valkyria eliminated Cora Jade a few seconds in. Kiana James then eliminated Fallon Henley. Henley was skinning the cat to prevent a fall. James saved Henley which Henley wasn’t a huge fan of. Lash Legend eliminated Amari Miller. Sol Ruca was dropped to ringside and did a handstand walk around the ring, a la Kofi Kingston. Thea Hail eliminated Valentina Feroz.

Indi Hartwell used a big boot to eliminated Lash Legend. Lyra Valkyra used a huracanrana to eliminate Kiana James. Zoey Stark eliminated Dani Palmer, whoever she is, by tossing her on Lash and Kiana. Cora Jade tried to run back and run things back with Lyra Valkyria, but Lyra tossed Cora over the top rope again.[c]

Toxic Attraction eliminated Indi Hartwell. Joseph listed the wrestlers that were eliminated during the break. Lyons kinda hit a spinning back kick to eliminate Elektra Lopez. Wendy Choo prevented her elimination by landing on her body pillow. Lopez pulled the pillow away to eliminate choo. Stark eliminated Lyons. Sol Ruca eliminated Zoey Stark. The crowd gave Ruca loud Sol chants. Sol did a backflip into Fyre’s superkick.

[Overrun] Fyre eliminated Sol, which drew boos. Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, Alba Fyre, and Lyra Valkyria were the final four. Toxic Attraction tossed over Fyre and Fyre had to skin the cat. Lyra took down Gigi with an enzuigiri. Lyra used a huracanrana to get Fyre on the apron. Lyra held on the top rope to block a German Suplex. Fyre managed to use a huracanrana to eliminate Fyre.

Jade ran out to try to eliminate Lyra again, but she missed tripping her. Jade laughed in the face of Lyra. Lyra beat up Jade at ringside. Jacy and Gigi celebrated their win, but the match wasn’t over yet. Jayne held up Gigi’s hand in victory. Jacy teased eliminating herself, but she gave Gigi a superkick. Gigi and Jacy then battled on the apron near the ringpost. Both women knocked each other off the top rope and the camera didn’t catch the fall.

Three referees argued that Jacy Jayne was eliminated, while one referee argued that Gigi Dolin was eliminated. The four referees huddled around a monitor for a different camera angle. The overhead camera showed both landing at the same time (though the next one made it look like Gigi was eliminated first). One of the referees got in the ring and held up both women’s hands in victory with Alicia Taylor announcing that Jayne and Dolin both won.

Toxic Attraction, both of them, won the 20-woman battle royal in 13:17.

Roxanne Perez made her entrance and stared down her future opponents…

The show cut to Shawn Michaels at a conference table with Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller. Shawn booked Waller and Breakker in a steel cage match at Vengeance. The show closed with Breakker and Waller jawing from across the table…

John’s Thoughts: I’m usually not a huge fan of these short women battle royals for a title shot. We see this formula a ton of times in pro wrestling, and it usually devolves into a bunch of quick eliminations with the end even being meaningless. Yes, there were quick eliminations, but credit to the people that put the match together, along with the camera editors, for making sure most eliminations had a story behind it. Sol Ruca may be the next big star to look at. She seemingly went to bland and generic to saving her career with her amazing finisher going viral. They gave her the signature Kofi spot here and the crowd got into it.

The Cora Jade and Lyra Valkyria was funny, entertaining, and it sets up for what should be a fun feud between two good workers. Cora was great in constantly failing, but getting her heat back quickly. I believe they did this before with her and it worked there. The finish was a bit wonky. The overhead camera was the one I would have stuck with because it did make it look like a double elimination. It did help tease a potential Toxic Attraction breakup now that Rose is out of the picture. I’d be particularly intrigued at how Gigi Dolin will do. I was a huge fan of her promo work in MLW when they put the spotlight on her and I’d be intrigued to see if that carries over to WWE.

All things considered, this was a solid show. It didn’t live up to being a PLE or Takeover, but the theme did spotlight it as a little bit meaningful and it served as more of a launchpad to set up the Vengeance Day PLE which WWE needs to push tickets for in the big arena setting. Only thing that really stood out like a sore thumb as negative was Jinder Mahal showing up, because “But? Why?”…