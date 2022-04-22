What's happening...

04/22 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey contract signing for WrestleMania Backlash, Riddle vs. Jey Uso, Madcap Moss vs. Angel, Butch vs. Xavier Woods, Gunther vs. Teddy Goodz

April 22, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey contract signing for WrestleMania Backlash, Riddle vs. Jey Uso, Madcap Moss vs. Angel, Butch vs. Xavier Woods, Gunther vs. Teddy Goodz, and more (20:18)…

Click here for the April 22 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

