WWE announces new live events

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce new live events dates.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 10.

The schedule includes:

– Friday, May 12: SmackDown®– Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

– Saturday, May 13: WWE Supershow –James Brown Arena in Augusta, Ga.

– Sunday, May 14: WWE Supershow – North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C.

– Monday, May 15: Raw®– Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

– Friday, May 19: SmackDown – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

– Saturday, May 20: WWE Supershow – Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C.

– Sunday, May 21: WWE Supershow – Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va.

– Monday, May 29: Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y.

– Friday, June 2: SmackDown – Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

– Monday, June 5: Raw – XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

– Monday, June 19: Raw – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.