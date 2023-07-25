Kevin Owens has been working through a rib injury

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Kevin Owens has been working through a fractured rib. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reports that Owens has been working through the injury finishing up with his current storyline. It’s unclear how long he will be sidelined if he does take time away.

Powell’s POV: To be honest, I’m not sure what Owens’ current storyline even is because there were no tag teams set up to challenge him and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles coming out of WrestleMania. I wonder if last night’s injury angle is setting up a title change or if Owens will take time away while they hold the titles. Either way, it’s crazy that he’s been able to work through such an injury and here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.