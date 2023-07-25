What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for CM Punk and Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks and Christian Cage

July 25, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 618,000 viewers for TNT, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Collision finished with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo in Saturday’s cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s episode delivered 579,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating, meaning Saturday’s show gained viewers and yet was down in the key demo. The next two weeks should be very interesting in that Saturday’s show has the FTR vs. MJF and Adam Cole match for the AEW Tag Team Titles, while the following week’s show will run opposite the WWE SummerSlam event.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne July 25, 2023 @ 1:53 pm

    SS will probably hurt the ratings, but hopefully the overall trend is slow, steady improvement. Easily the best AEW show on TV and better than some full episodes of Raw and Smackdown.

