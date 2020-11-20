WWE Survivor Series to feature a dual-brand battle royal

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that a dual-brand battle royal will be the Kickoff Show match for Sunday’s Survivor Series event. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE did not specify now many entrants will be in the match, which will feature Raw and Smackdown wrestlers. Join me for live coverage of the Survivor Series Kickoff Show on Sunday at 5CT/6ET, and the main card beginning at 6CT/7ET.



