WWE’s Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs. viewership counts

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the viewership counts for the WWE Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs. reality shows, as reported by Showbuzzdaily.com.

-WWE Total Bellas on E! Network: 257,000 viewers, 62nd in the cable ratings with a .12 in the 18-49 demographic.

-Miz & Mrs. on USA Network: 412,000 viewers, 58th in the cable ratings with a .13 in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Last Thursday’s Total Bellas episode delivered 416,000 viewers and finished 38th in the cable ratings with a .19 in the 18-49 demographic, so that’s a notable drop this week. Meanwhile, last Thursday’s Miz & Mrs. delivered 455,000 viewers and finished 44th in the cable ratings with a .17 in the 18-49 demographic. A post Raw airing of Miz & Mrs. on Monday produced 666,000 viewers and tallied a .23 rating in the 18-49 demographic.



