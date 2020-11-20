ROH Notes: Final Battle news, PJ Black injury details, ROHStrong and Old School In Session podcast guests

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Every ROH championship will be defended at the December 18 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. The ROH World Championship, ROH Tag Titles, ROH Pure Title, and ROH TV Title, and ROH Six-Man Tag Titles will be defended. Eck included a note stating these titles will be defended “barring any unforeseen restrictions due to the pandemic.”

-Tony Deppen will wrestle at Final Battle.

-Eck wrote that PJ Black suffered his recent injury “while practicing for a world record in a stunt and that his bone broke through the skin.” Eck added that Black had 13 screws and two metal plates inserted in his ankle. Black cannot put any weight on his ankle for seven weeks.

-Shane Helms and Crowbar will be the guests on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

-Danhausen has a contract with ROH, but the storyline is that he must win a match in 2020 in order for it to go into effect.

-The Old School In Session podcast with Gary Juster focuses on Bobby Heenan and Gene Okerlund.

Powell’s POV: There is no mention of the ROH Women’s Championship because the company has yet to crown the champion. A tournament to crown the champion was postponed due to the pandemic. The blog also includes notes on a match set for a future ROH Wrestling television show, the newest member of The Foundation, Quinn McKay’s feud with The Allure, and Eck shares his memories of RJ Meyer, who wrestled as The Bruiser in Maryland Championship Wrestling.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast features Shane Taylor returning to discuss ROH Wrestling, his friendship with WWE's Erik (Ray Rowe) and attending his viking wedding, his relationship with the SOS tag team, his feud with EC3 and their history, the Cleveland pro wrestler connection, and much more...